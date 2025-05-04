Our POTUS Trump drives the media & detractors batshit crazy when he posts photos like this below, like how I send the MAGA nut jobs on my stack when I troll them, batshit crazy; ha but is Trump
wrong to suggest he could be Pope? If Pope Francis who Was Once A Nightclub Bouncer and he could become Pope, why can't a New York real estate Developer who became POTUS not be Pope?
I would take 47 as Pope if he can rid the church of pedophilia by nuns and priests, of course I WOULD. Other faiths can then follow and rid itself of pedophiles too.
Once again tackle the real problem!? The tiny minority in all religions and cults including MUSLIMS/JEWS/YANKS/RUSSIA/WEF/POLITICS/MSM etc that control the majority and bully and brain wash them into their SATANIC THINKING! The majority need to grow balls and learn to say FCUK OFF and NO MORE OF YOUR SATANIC EVIL! NEEDS TO BE WORLD WIDE!
Trump is not part of the satanic cabal, which is necessary for one to be "elected" pope.
