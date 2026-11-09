Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke
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I assume you've never watched the video at the link, Paul. Nikki has objectified herself.

"Oh my gosh! Look at her butt! Look at her butt ... My anaconda don't, my anaconda dont ..."

Anaconda - Nikki Minaj

https://youtu.be/e7UARjhOKd4?si=6DbPkmnQioBahDAK

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