Very disrespectful of you POTUS Trump to women on the whole and you need to fix this about your behavior! Now!

You know even in the disastrous results I support the POTUS. Yet let us be real. This was not proper form by Trump. Trump owes this lady an apology and she owes the nation an apology and women that she would allow herself to be objectified that way! humiliated.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Russell Brand sentenced to over 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault