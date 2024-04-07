Our problem is NOT November 3rd 2024, as POTUS Trump (45) WILL win! Baked in, UNLESS Biden steals AGAIN! Our problem is in the 2.5 months to swearing in January 20th 2025, democrats, deepstate, RINOs
etc. will move to KILL 45 & this is our biggest challenge....not to re-elect him, NO, thats done already, it is to keep him alive to SWEAR IN for Biden INC. will do all it could to STOP him; this is
where WE the people, come in, 45’s near 90 million standing army armed to the teeth…we will need to protect him…safeguard him…yes, help the SS and his security teams…this is why his VP pick is so very critical…that person must come ready to serve…and be elected for 8 years….
can you imagine November 4th 2024, when 45 is declared winner, what will happen to the left? be warned, be prepared…from now…get prepared.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
November 5. Five. Remember remember the fifth of November.
Agree.