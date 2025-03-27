did not care about the rules and standards 3)was drinking and quasi-drunk 2 hours before the bombing was set to begin and this impacted his inhibitions 4) did not care about the safety of the soldiers and 5)does not understand that Russia and China could and was listening to that call and would be insane to think they were not, for it was an unsecure channel…you are missing a key point, had the information been intercepted and the enemy prepared for the arrival of our jets etc., they could have shot them down (and have the capacity to) and then captured our soldiers, tortured them, dragged them by rope through streets of Yemen and mutilated them as these feral animals did in Mogadishu…this must have oversight now and investigated properly unbiased bi-partisan and people held accountable.

We sent our soldiers into enemy territory with enemies with some of the most advanced military systems in the world, and we did it recklessly, and it’s important that POTUS Trump show leadership here and do the right thing.

Did Waltz deliberately invite Goldberg in some pre-arrangement both knowing that Goldberg would put it out and it would be embarrassment for Trump and hurt him…was this Trojan? To undercut Trump, subvert hm? I believe this was done to subvert Trump alike how Manchurians plotted and undercut Trump in COVID, planting subversives like Fauci and Birx and Azar and Hahn and Redfield etc. to lead the fake fraud non-pandemic OWS lockdowns and convinced him (Bourla, Malone, Bancel, Sahin et al.) to impose on the American people a deadly mRNA vaccine that they knew would kill and was ineffective. Trump has been fooled before.

He has to fire people here.