cannot have legal status, why must the whites get it easily? It is brown vs white people. No? To me BOTH are illegals. I want none of them to get it…I want no illegals allowed into USA…unless via the proper legal immigration route. Especially if people commit crimes against the US, must not be allowed to stay. But white folk commit crime too. No? And can. I want people helped if we can…

hhhmmm…the optics are interesting. I don’t know about you, but these 2 stories and situations seem to not line up…seems to me 2 of the same but different approaches? How come? Am I reading it wrong?

To me.

I would hope some do not get favoritism over others in this situation for to me, no one should have access, no one should be allowed illegally.

great move to deport illegals POTUS Trump etc., I applaud you, as a nation is defined by its borders and must have legal entry, but the South Africans are in the same position, will also be illegal, just ‘normalized’ in a special kind of way or program??? but how could they get that? are they different? Is this different? Then you offer citizenship for 5 million via the ‘gold’ card visa program? Thus, rich people will have entry…that is good, as will not be a drain on the social structure yet they can and maybe will commit bigger crimes. These are the types who normally embezzle like Madoff, run Ponzi schemes, are often, near 100% pedophiles e.g. in our congress and senate, and often are the financiers of the illicit drug trade. So, I would watch that POTUS Trump. Be careful, rich people, are not often who you think they are, even in your circle…be careful of people subverting your good efforts.

Can Elon Musk help us figure this out? As a South African, he may be able to. I think he petitioned for this…no? He may understand the dynamics better than I.

again, let us debate. Or can we even ask this question when today it seems the right has gone even more loco than the left in silencing? Or questions like this. Are we allowed or is it too inflammatory? Should we shut up? Isse is, I am not here to please. I do not think this is fair if this is so. As reported and again, the news may be spinning to confuse us. Maybe the reporting is still nascent, maybe I am missing something, and maybe we will learn more. Stand by.

And of course, the near 70,000 WHITE South Africans are grabbing at and expressing interest in Trump's refugee status offer...are the 2 scenarios the same? If they are, how come? If not, how come?

I am asking you to help inform this debate.

I again ask as I am being told this is hypocritical. If ‘AS IS’. I will stand corrected and will correct myself if I learn more.

Thank you POTUS Trump for all the good you are doing.

‘The Trump administration will revoke temporary legal status from potentially more than half a million migrants who entered the US legally under a Biden-era program, according to a notice posted Friday in the Federal Register.’

Versus: