Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
25m

It's all part of the elite's agenda. America is being destroyed from within. Even Trump and Elon aren't getting on. It's Bannon for President for me. He will fix this country like no one else can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bucking the Trend's avatar
Bucking the Trend
39m

I hate this shit. Doesn't matter who it is, it's f'king disgraceful and the cops better do their job. This kind of thing if it's not dealt with properly gets worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture