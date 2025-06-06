'Outrage' as 'shocking' clip shows white biker men beating Black man and yelling Ni**er racist slurs, Indiana bar; what is your view? these feral males kicked the man in his face on the ground, saying
'beat the ni**er; IMO, I want investigations of them, charges, jail time for them, serious jail and even attempted murder charges; very racist and highly problematic in THIS America; this troubles me
LongTime🤓FirstTime👨💻 on X: "White biker gang attacks Black man in Indiana bar—caught on video. A group of white men—most wearing vests labeled "Outlaw"—yelled the n-word while violently beating a Black man. The owner of the bar defended the biker gang, insisting, "There are two sides to every story." https://t.co/5MVlSLOx32" / X
It's all part of the elite's agenda. America is being destroyed from within. Even Trump and Elon aren't getting on. It's Bannon for President for me. He will fix this country like no one else can.
I hate this shit. Doesn't matter who it is, it's f'king disgraceful and the cops better do their job. This kind of thing if it's not dealt with properly gets worse.