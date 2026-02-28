Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/28/us/jeffrey-epstein-doctors.html?unlocked_article_code=1.PlA.zWBZ.zTWv4AFGKfwk&smid=url-share

Dr. Paul Alexander
Truth emerges that Epstein did not have about 10 young girls he shared with Presidents, Kings, MPs, US congresspersons, senators, rich elite 'connected' people to fuck! No, they were abusing thousand+

Epstein Had 1,000+ Victims; Industrial scale child grooming & sexual abuse enterprise far larger than previously believed; this is/was (existing) ENTERPRISE sharing & fucking little girls by rich men

