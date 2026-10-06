Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 6

we cannot run the proper comparative effectiveness research given the baseline risk to this fraud COVID or whatever it is is zero. no one would give the approval or even try to run the study that McCullough laid out for it will show what they do not want known, which is that vaccines are a huge problem, harm wise and the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna vaccine fails and is harmful. yes I do believe that vaccine is linked to harms. this is a weak design and has many flaws as to most if not all observational non clinical trials yet can be made strong in the face of no RCTs or weak RCTs, once the proper steps are taken procedurally and statistically. I like the direction taken here

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 6

'Black death plague' shuts down five hospitals as Covid-era mask mandate reintroduced

Five hospitals in total have so far been closed for quarantining in Siberia, thanks to a possible plague outbreak with special service vehicles helping to transport those suspected to be infection https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/black-death-plague-shuts-down-37734013

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