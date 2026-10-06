enough! to be a strong warning! A link, and association with autism etc. Not causation as does not prove the Malone Pfizer Moderna Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine causes autism etc. so let us be clear!!! many other factors could be the cause but there is some strong smoke here! but a decent enough relationship to raise concerns! Caution as a cross-sectional research design so it is methodologically weak and authors admitted they could not verify the timing of vaccination and outcome e.g. which one preceded which one?

COVID-19 “Vaccination” of Children Linked to AUTISM, ADHD, ANXIETY, and SPECIAL-ED USE

Authors:

‘NHIS does not capture the full childhood vaccination schedule or which routine vaccines may have been given alongside COVID-19 vaccination. Therefore, the observed associations could reflect the COVID-19 vaccine itself, other vaccines received around the same time, or the combined effects of cumulative vaccine exposure.

The next step should be a large linked birth-cohort study beginning before age 3, using complete vaccination records linked to longitudinal medical records and clinically validated neurodevelopmental diagnoses.’

It is tremendous that McCullough outlined the study limitations as he is a purist researcher, I know his work well. It is critical that those of us who practice pure trust-worthy science come to the table with openness, explicitness, transparency, reproduceable, trust-worthy data and evidence.

McCullough is correct calling for NO mRNA vaccine for children, NONE, pull it. But we are left to contend with bullshit steroids and bare chest from RFK Jr. and his MAHA grift-fest.

This is not the Tylenol bullshit Bobby Jr. you tried…so what do you have to say? Now.

I think you should resign! From HHS. Tillis is correct! IMO.

A waste of time…

Pull the damn mRNA Bobby Jr. and each day you were head of HHS and Americans, children, adults died and were harmed by the mRNA vaccine, and it is one day shown during your time as Secretary, those deaths will be allotted to you. Your legacy. For you know, you do know that the mRNA vaccine is worthless and kills. Non-sterilizing. Worthless, cannot mechanically get to the respiratory mucosal lining. You raised money on that for years before betraying the people who gave you lift!

McCullough et al. found:

‘Compared with COVID-unvaccinated children, COVID-vaccinated children had significantly higher odds of:

AUTISM: +32%

ADHD: +33%

ANY NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDER: +23%

SPECIAL-ED USE: +19%

ASTHMA: +24%

ANXIETY: +27%

MENTAL-HEALTH DRUG USE: +57%

MENTAL-HEALTH THERAPY: +60%’

COVID-19 “Vaccination” of Children Linked to AUTISM, ADHD, ANXIETY, and SPECIAL-ED USE

Well done Peter and Nicholas, well done! A red flag indeed. Such a study is better than none and while we can argue for proper randomized clinical trials placebo controlled et al. and all the niceties of proper methodology, we can accept weaken study designs once proper procedural and statistical adjustments are made, and your efforts are admired! Thank you for all you do. But we are pissing in the wind for when Senator Thom Tillis said today he regretted voting to confirm RFK Jr. (and the drunkard rapist Hegseth), I applauded him yet loathed him for he helped foist on us a clown as HHS head. A complete waste of time for now that this study has come up, sit back, we will be treated to a cold bath, a video with RFK Jr.’s backside being filmed, some snake handling, some shirt lessness et. al and some dinosaur bone hunting…with someone from Epstein’s clan…oh my his head up the ass MAHA groupies are getting the vapors as I write this…saying he is playing 5-D chess. The guy I like and supported but has revealed he is a blowhard opportunist. Has weakened HHS even more and has hurt Americans by his nonsense. I guess the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales hired him to expand Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine and he is doing just that…while telling you he is not.

BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccination” of Children Linked to AUTISM, ADHD, ANXIETY, and SPECIAL-ED USE

We analyzed nationally representative U.S. government data (NHIS) from 21,990 children in the first-ever study examining childhood COVID vaccination and autism outcomes.