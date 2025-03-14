These appointments, most, were pay back. IMO. Most are not merit based (save Kash and Homan types and RFK Jr. when he regains his rights to speak and is unsilenced), unqualified for their roles, and are basic bobblehead ‘yes men and women’…and I am ashamed…I worked hard to help re-elect Trump…my concern is when Democrats regain the WH and power and they will, they will return this is spades and Republicans, you will have lost your right to bitch about cronyism and corruption and fraud…they will do same. More.

Canada is not for sale and will never be part of USA as much as USA will never be part of any other nation and no one will redraw the lines of USA (that is for the lunatic in Trump’s world advocating for that) as much as no one will redraw Canada’s.

I love both nations and will defend both.

US government, the ones who are not merit based appointments, should focus internally, America First, that is what we want…what we voted for…not on expanding US footprint and taking other nations…this is not the Polk era…you all must be misunderstanding history…focus on jailing those who harmed us in the fraud COVID…focus on the many thousands who died due to your OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla mRNA transfection deadly injection…that you brought…you in the Trump world that did this and the Biden world that extended it…the many police and military vaccine injured due to your OWS and mRNA vaccine…the fraud in all COVID, find the money stolen and given as bogus corrupted PPE etc. kickback contracts across COVID…to buddies, family, given to congress persons, to Senators…we know how it is done…place Kushner under oath about the many dead from his ventilators…focus on that and the cost of living as many struggle to make ends meet, and the dead each night on the streets of USA…not trying to ‘take’ other nations for that will not happen. Stop seeking to build condos in GAZA to make more billions…leave Israel and GAZA to handle their business however it settles out…if you have an issue, sit down with Greenland and discuss how to secure it and the region in case others seek to poke at it but you do not say you will take it and militarily…are you people batshit crazy? You need to listen to what people have to say about their own lands and Greenland said NO…do you understand when someone says NO??? or is it like how you view when a woman says NO, you still ‘take it’…you ‘do as you want’…ok, I get it, our US foreign policy is like how you all in that world given your embrace of Tate et al. is how you view women…yikes, now I get it….my bad….I did not clue in…I hope 47 expels those who are misguiding him and soon.

Is Oz the dude who want us all chipped? The hearing is a joke (baked in) and is a joke like the Surgeon General nominee.