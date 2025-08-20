I have written many stacks on dangers of Ozempic and Wegovy etc. At your peril. Caveat Emptor.

Aaron Pearsall on X: "Hollywood's miracle drug just destroyed 1,800 lives. Ozempic users developed a horrifying disease overnight. And it can't be cured. Now, Ozempic is facing a $2 BILLION lawsuit. Here's the devastating side effect they kept quiet: https://t.co/btc6KVEsrR" / X

SOURCE:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11826247/Scientists-raise-alarm-potentially-deadly-effect-fat-loss-shot-Wegovy.html