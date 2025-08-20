OZEMPIC & these GLP-1 agonists causing blindness? These fraud weight loss drugs that are really Type II diabetes drugs that drug makers cashing in on the secondary weight loss effect? that they have
not tested for safety as a weight loss drug? These semaglutides? Thank you Ginger Breggin for sharing this, huge praise to you! You and Dr. Peter Breggin remain heroes to me, real Freedom Fighters!
I have written many stacks on dangers of Ozempic and Wegovy etc. At your peril. Caveat Emptor.
Aaron Pearsall on X: "Hollywood's miracle drug just destroyed 1,800 lives. Ozempic users developed a horrifying disease overnight. And it can't be cured. Now, Ozempic is facing a $2 BILLION lawsuit. Here's the devastating side effect they kept quiet: https://t.co/btc6KVEsrR" / X
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SOURCE:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11826247/Scientists-raise-alarm-potentially-deadly-effect-fat-loss-shot-Wegovy.html
The fad is to loose weight without any regard what they put in their mouth. Many times the industry have so many chemicals colors taste to get you hooked and cannot be without it. The Gilamonster venom was based on this new weight loss drugs many years prior have created health problems for people heart attack stroke and even death all the way back in the 1900s to be beautiful the female must look this way example barbie doll to where women get plastic surgery to look like the doll and is not realistic always comparing themself to others. I can see a eye lift when causing issues not just comestic. Let's give people labotomies to druged up all these drugs thrown at issues never is resolved and people keep getting sicker and sicker. The media from even around WWII the pin up girls that may have never looked that way without the girdle makeup and hair color. Some women for example grey in their early 20s because they can't methylate the hydrogen proxide in the body missing catalse and gluthione. When our microbiome is missing the diversity of the soil into the human biome has created mineral defecincies which can make people more liekley to express missing nutrients for the immune system. Look at the gut they say cause of all disease leaky gut leaky brain metabolic dysfunction the body can't break things down. The American Standard Diet (SAD) puts more toxins into the fat cells and keep gaining weight. The dark secrets of the diet beauty industry has been killing women to keep their youthful appearances dying to be beautiful perfect Barbie doll. To be the perfect arm candy when men leave the spouses for a younger model and even they too want to turn back the aging clock too in order to keep up. The newest fad has caused people to go blind, loose relationships, lost employment, health, turbo cancer similiar to the dod bio thing. Plastic surgery infection or a person claiming to be a doctor and is not can lead to death or loss of limb infections that cant be treated with antibiotics. Nature has some pretty awesome ways to turn back the clock and don't seem to age without the risk of loss of life or even employment.
An old friend of mine lost 45 pounds taking Ozempic and says he will take a different one if he puts weight back on after quitting. He looks gaunt and seems to have lost the normal glow of health he had even while chunky. I try to tell him good diet and regular exercise are the way to go, but he says that doesn’t work for him. WTF