Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

be careful

Reply
Share
1 reply
Karen Special's avatar
Karen Special
38m

Many of my clients and friends have been prescribed these drugs.

I have tried to warn them.

They won’t hear of it, because they have lost so much weight. Even the diabetics should not be taking these medications.

According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, they were originally made from the Gila Monster venom!

I’ve had complaints from folks about fatigue, “itchy eyes, “ drug-induced lupus, and one client suicided a couple of weeks ago.

Even his PCP said HE HIMSELF would never take them.

This is truly insane…

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.