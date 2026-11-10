Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

be careful
Many of my clients and friends have been prescribed these drugs.
I have tried to warn them.
They won’t hear of it, because they have lost so much weight. Even the diabetics should not be taking these medications.
According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, they were originally made from the Gila Monster venom!
I’ve had complaints from folks about fatigue, “itchy eyes, “ drug-induced lupus, and one client suicided a couple of weeks ago.
Even his PCP said HE HIMSELF would never take them.
This is truly insane…
be careful
Many of my clients and friends have been prescribed these drugs.
I have tried to warn them.
They won’t hear of it, because they have lost so much weight. Even the diabetics should not be taking these medications.
According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, they were originally made from the Gila Monster venom!
I’ve had complaints from folks about fatigue, “itchy eyes, “ drug-induced lupus, and one client suicided a couple of weeks ago.
Even his PCP said HE HIMSELF would never take them.
This is truly insane…