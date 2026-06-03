Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
39m

No shit, Sherlock! Thanks for sharing too little too late.

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Ann's avatar
Ann
6mEdited

Agree. A huge part of the problem is quality of food in America. We've been lied to & poisoned for the almighty $$$.

The devil Bill depop gates of hell for one.

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