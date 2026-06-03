OZEMPIC or Wegovy, semaglutide, DO NOT touch it! GLP-1 can be deadly! Do not fall for this as weight loss drug! Yes, Americans, Canadians, UK population very fat & ill, sick, obese, unfit! Fact! don't
like me for saying it, unsubscribe! You are fat, so get off your ass & move, eat less, try intermittent fasting, match energy intake to use, get active, better nutrition, NOT OZEMPIC, see substacks
Ozempic Rebound Is Real: Doctor Says Weight Gain Can Be 'Devastating' After Stopping; study found that a majority of people who take semaglutide — branded as Ozempic and Wegovy — gain most weight back
study found that a majority of people who take semaglutide — branded as Ozempic and Wegovy — gain most of the weight back within a year of stopping the medication
I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them
see my substack warning! very serious implications, be very careful, DO NOT use for weight loss! "I just feel like killing myself" is the reports by some on these drugs after use!
Don't be fooled, weight loss drug Ozempic and Wegovy can be devastating, serious side effects study shows! Be warend! Like Jenny Craig & Weight Watchers etc., you are sold a bag of deceit! Pancreas
Weight-loss drugs (originally diabetic drugs) like Ozempic and Wegovy come with the risk of serious gastrointestinal issues, including inflammation in the pancreas.
Ozempic will HARM you! Wegovy...DO NOT touch it! DO NOT! DO NOT use this as a weight loss drug, do not touch it! The pharmaceutical is being the typical murderers money-hungry beast it is, they WILL
HARM YOU for money! Read my substack....
‘I just feel like killing myself’, ‘If I knew what the side effects were ... I would have never gone on it’, ‘Teeth falling out due to excessive vomiting’; some low level side effects of OZEMPIC &
Wegovy & semaglutide WEIGHT LOSS medications; be very careful with these medications as reports suggest that 'caveat emptor', or buyer beware, it is not what you think it is
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No shit, Sherlock! Thanks for sharing too little too late.
Agree. A huge part of the problem is quality of food in America. We've been lied to & poisoned for the almighty $$$.
The devil Bill depop gates of hell for one.