‘“Found a significant disproportionality…for semaglutide-associated suicidal ideation compared with other medications.” Taking Ozempic and Wegovy resulted in about 45% more suicide thoughts etc. than taking other drugs.

I warn you again, it is a scam, a dangerous scam and game on you the American people, the Canadian people etc. This is a money-making grab again, like the COVID doctors and scientists in the Freedom Movement. Pimping on you pulling at your heart strings only to enrich themselves. You have to understand that the evidence that has accumulated thus far shows that any weight loss benefit from Ozempic, Wegovy, GLP-1 agonists etc. dissipate soon after you cease taking the drug…you cannot get off Ozempic if you need weight to be kept off yet we have no idea the clinical, medical, scientific implications for the research has not been done, just like the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine…we do not know and you may be a ticking time bomb! You are on a booster treadmill with waning immunity near immediate plunging to negative effectiveness. Moreover, there are reported catastrophic very severe side effects especially on the gastrointestinal tract.

I warn you again! Do not take this! Sensible common-sense eating (no dieting, Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers are criminals, have always been set up to prey on women, devised to fail, no diet in history, for not one woman in this world, has ever worked, designed to fail so you are forever on a diet based on their gimmicks), moderation and commonsense and an active lifestyle…no drug can fix that…’

