The data is developing and points to risk, adverse effects, people Musk must not advocate for things like this if they do not know what they are talking about, and the evidence is evolving and signaling harms. The studies to exclude harms of these GLP-1 agonists have not been done. Do you get that Elon?

Semaglutide Reduces Cardiomyocyte Size and Cardiac Mass in Lean and Obese Mice

‘While these findings are promising for CV patients, a side-effect of GLP-1RAs use is the loss of skeletal muscle (lean BW) mass.2 Although it is likely that the metabolic benefits from weight loss may outweigh modest sarcopenia, this loss of lean BW could potentially lead to exercise intolerance that may reduce the quality of life in individuals at risk for or with heart failure.3’

However, our study shows that in the absence of prohypertrophic stressors, semaglutide causes a decrease in cardiac mass that has the potential to be detrimental in the long term. If these findings translate to humans, they may become important when considering the use of semaglutide in patients with existing CVD and associated cardiac hypertrophy vs the population of individuals using GLP1-RAs for weight loss/management, in the absence of CVD and/or the metabolic syndrome.’

‘This potential to alter cardiac structure in settings that may be impacted by reduced cardiac mass is important given the growing use, and guideline-endorsement, of GLP-1RAs in patients with and without CVD.’

‘Consistent with semaglutide treatment of obese mice, semaglutide-treated lean mice showed no changes in systolic function (EF) (Figure 1B, iii) but did show a decrease in LV mass (Figure 1B, iv) and overall heart weight (Figure 1B, v), as well as a decrease in cardiomyocyte area (Figure 1B, vi), in the absence of changes in fibrosis or atrophy gene transcripts (Figure 1B, vii). Together these data indicate that the reduction in cardiac size induced by semaglutide occurs independent of weight loss.’

