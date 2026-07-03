Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
8h

Diddy to be pardoned by Trump? It wouldn't surprise me at all -- not in the least!!

Hey, if you got loads of money, and belong to the Epstein Class, then Trump's your man!

How many Fat Rat rapists & pedophiles is Trump keeping out of prison or from hanging by keeping the Epstein Files locked up and redacted? ANSWER: *many hundreds!!* So what's one more?

As long as the money keeps flowing into Trump's personal coffers, Trump is one happy dude.

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V Walton's avatar
V Walton
8h

Most of this is reasonable. But pardon Diddy, fuck that.

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