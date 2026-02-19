Nass says this may have cost Republicans the midterms…I say this and many things have already, votes are baked in. Who is advising POTUS Trump?

Support Nass’s work, good scholarship here.

How many votes will each of these inept, idiotic and sometimes criminal maneuvers cost the administration come November? Once upon a time, Donald Trump was expert at reading the room. Those days are gone. He has managed to put virtually every one of his supporting constituencies (except the Zionist imperialists) at odds with his administration. Who is steering the ship of state?

And now this dumb move. Telling the USDA Secretary to help Bayer, while the Farm Bill yields some of the EPA’s authority over pesticides to the USDA Secretary.

I have to say that it sure looks like Trump is trying to throw the midterms. And garner every penny he can in the meantime, at our expense.’

Nass: ‘President Trump Makes a Mockery of MAHA, issues Executive Order to give domestic production of Glyphosate special rights

Destroying soybean sales to China wasn’t enough. Epstein files weren’t enough. Kidnapping Maduro wasn’t enough. MTG, Massie... Now Trump puts glyphosate on a pedestal. What did that cost Bayer?’’

Excellent stack by Nass…

Start here:

I will have to leave it to the lawyers to parse the details of this one, but the protection of Bayer and the granting of some immunity sure look fishy.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/02/promoting-the-national-defense-by-ensuring-an-adequate-supply-of-elemental-phosphorus-and-glyphosate-based-herbicides/

President Trump Makes a Mockery of MAHA, issues Executive Order to give domestic production of Glyphosate special rights

