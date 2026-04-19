the agency as a “threat to public safety,” word is POTUS Trump is about to fire Patel…

If 10% of what is being reported about Kash Patel and drinking et al. on job then he MUST be fired now!

word is there is a kind of a joke of a competition behind the scenes between whiskey Pete and Kash as to who can drink more on the job, be functionally drunk, seem as if running the show, yet totally unable to. These two are competing with each other, some whisper…as to drinking on the job, yet with POTUS Trump averting his gaze, unwilling to give Democrats another ‘you are fired’ scalp.

Yet is is a potentially devastating situation as FBI officials fear he Kash Patel cannot do the job due to his personal behavior and drinking etc. and MIA and they worry what would happen if a real terror attack would happen in USA…Patel would not know what the hell to do they are afraid. He seems more concerned with socializing, partying, and drinking.

IMO he is putting the agency in ill-refute and placing the lives of good FBI agents in danger.

‘Some of Patel’s colleagues at the FBI worry that his personal behavior has become a threat to public safety. An FBI director is expected to be available and focused on his job—especially when the nation is at war with a state sponsor of terrorism. Current and former officials told me that they have long worried about what would happen in the event of a domestic terrorist attack while Patel is in office, and they said that their apprehension has increased significantly in the weeks since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran. “That’s what keeps me up at night,” one official said.’

The FBI Director Is MIA