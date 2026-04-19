Paging Trump, clean-up on isle 7! 'loyalty ONLY' FOX news hires are as inept & clueless as they come & word is SECDEF dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth is getting the axe as is Kash Patel, FBI head
Word is Keystone Kash 'party animal serially drunk on the job' Patel is threatening to sue The Atlantic that is about to print damaging story of his drinking on job etc.; word is Patel is viewed by
the agency as a “threat to public safety,” word is POTUS Trump is about to fire Patel…
If 10% of what is being reported about Kash Patel and drinking et al. on job then he MUST be fired now!
word is there is a kind of a joke of a competition behind the scenes between whiskey Pete and Kash as to who can drink more on the job, be functionally drunk, seem as if running the show, yet totally unable to. These two are competing with each other, some whisper…as to drinking on the job, yet with POTUS Trump averting his gaze, unwilling to give Democrats another ‘you are fired’ scalp.
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Yet is is a potentially devastating situation as FBI officials fear he Kash Patel cannot do the job due to his personal behavior and drinking etc. and MIA and they worry what would happen if a real terror attack would happen in USA…Patel would not know what the hell to do they are afraid. He seems more concerned with socializing, partying, and drinking.
IMO he is putting the agency in ill-refute and placing the lives of good FBI agents in danger.
‘Some of Patel’s colleagues at the FBI worry that his personal behavior has become a threat to public safety. An FBI director is expected to be available and focused on his job—especially when the nation is at war with a state sponsor of terrorism. Current and former officials told me that they have long worried about what would happen in the event of a domestic terrorist attack while Patel is in office, and they said that their apprehension has increased significantly in the weeks since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran. “That’s what keeps me up at night,” one official said.’
The FBI Director Is MIA
Kash Patel has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.
On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials. A request for “breaching equipment”—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request.
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