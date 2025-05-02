Pam Geller asks an important question: if Easter for Christianity or Yom Kippur for Judaism is not recognized by Washington State as religious holidays, or other religious holidays e.g. Hindu
Diwali, then why would Washington State recognize Islamic Holidays As State Holidays? Is it reasonable to ask this? is this 'creeping' Islamization like Hamtramck, Michigan? 1st US islamic
all-Muslim City Council and a Muslim mayor, becoming the first in the US to have a Muslim-American government. I am not getting into right vs wrong…no…I am asking a simple question…if Washington State grants islam that religious holiday, then it must do so for Hindus, Christians, Jews etc.; am I right or wrong? What is your view?
Washington 1st State To Recognize Islamic Holidays As State Holidays - Geller Report
If muslims fail to assimilate, they should be exiled from the USA Permanently. Sorry, This is a Christian Nation founded on Christian values. Don't like it? Too fucking bad.
this is very worrisome it is the fucking liberal democrats and the globalists that seek to destroy homegeniuous states. -- ilke japan-I srael will rue the day it permitted the intrusion
of enemies of its state on its own knesset (parliament)