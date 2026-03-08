Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Pancreatic and other cancers are surging? Oncologists can thank POTUS Trump.

Off topic but this story is only going to get bigger. Indeed it may become the defining feature of POTUS Trump's legacy, the thing for which he is most remembered in most of the world:

" ‘Up There With My Lai’: Investigations Find US Was Likely Behind Iranian School Massacre

“If a US role were to be confirmed, the strike would rank among the worst cases of civilian casualties in decades of US conflicts in the Middle East.”

"Rights Group Says Massacre at Iranian School—Likely by US—Should Be Investigated as ‘War Crime’

'Trump loves putting his name on things, but this should be the only building for which he is remembered by history.' ”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the explosion at the elementary school for girls in Minab in Iran to be investigated as a war crime. HRW is a nonprofit watchdog group headquartered in New York City. The organization was founded in 1978 as Helsinki Watch, whose purpose was to monitor the Soviet Union's compliance with the 1975 Helsinki Accords. Its separate global divisions merged into Human Rights Watch in 1988.

This is an important development but the US, with its history of lying and covering up atrocities, cannot be entrusted to investigate itself.

If Iran files an Article 12 (3) declaration, and it's accepted by the ICC, then the ICC gets jurisdiction, including retrospectively, whether the US accepts it or not. The Democrats can then extradite POTUS Trump and SECDEF Hegseth to The Hague when they regain control, and even if they don't extradite them (although I can't see why they wouldn’t), POTUS and Hegseth after they are out of office may be unable to travel to most places in the world without facing the risk of arrest.

Most of the world has ratified the Rome Statute and would be obliged legally to arrest them if they set foot on their soil.

US/Israel: Investigate Iran School Attack as a War Crime | Human Rights Watch https://share.google/oUI2gbHhwJp7uvsE4

'Up There With My Lai': Investigations Find US Was Likely Behind Iranian School Massacre | Common Dreams https://share.google/mVdfXx9HN9F4awjD8

Rights Group Says Massacre at Iranian School—Likely by US—Should Be Investigated as 'War Crime' | Common Dreams https://share.google/gcPp5QKByqn7YTvEN

