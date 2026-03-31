Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

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COVID was a 100% fraud PCR manufactured pandemic and Trump fell for it! They knew ‘he would’! I argue they chose him. Waited for the likes of him! It was a fraud! A lie! Greatest hoax in history on peoples. On populations. Two of the greatest hoaxes, the OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine! I can say it no other way. We were detecting a pathogen (or detecting something, I argue that was more akin to a toxin, poison, chemical that provoked similar respiratory pulmonary symptoms) that was IMO always circulating, it was not ‘new’, not ‘novel’, and behaved as if our immune systems dealt with this prior in some manner. I argue whatever it was, was out there from about 2016.

Had we done NOTHING, nothing, zero, most people who died would be alive today. It is what we did, what our doctors did to our peoples that killed them! And to make matters worse, we could not even bury our dead. And those technocratic lockdown lunatics did not respond by lifting lockdowns as harms and deaths accrued, no, they did more and hardened the lockdowns. Kept schools closed while children committed suicide.

Driven by a PCR ‘process’ (not a diagnostic test, never was) that was overly sensitive and whereby the vast majority of those taken out of schools and society were not positive for infectious or lethal pathogen. This statement is key. They were positive for non-consequential benign non-pathological pathogen.

COVID killed high risk susceptible, vulnerable persons beyond life expectancy. It did not cut life short. It did not shorten life-expectancy. This is a critical aspect. It did not exert force across age groups e.g. on children. Wrap your head around that! COVID was like a common cold, heavy flu if that, with an infection fatality rate (IFR) of 0.05% for those under 70 years. No excess mortality in 2020 at the height of the pathogen circulation, yet excess mortality when we rolled out vaccine (initial and boosters) and in line with lockdown lunatic policies and how we treated people in hospitals.

It was not a pandemic, it was a fraud. A pandemic devastates the world and social structures and society across age groups etc. This did not. Children were spared. Nothing our governments did, nothing, not one example of a lockdown, school closure, business closure, nothing, zero, nothing worked! It was all a failure that instead hurt our people terribly and we will suffer the effects of this madness for decades with some e.g. our children, never ever recovering.

The Diamond Princess (3700 on board, 800 infected, 10 odd deaths, this was the flu or less than it) was our petri dish and we pretended it did not exist. All we needed to know about this pathogen we knew from Diamond but it was covered up largely.

Our governments and their health officials, alphabet health agencies with their incompetent political malfeasant leaders and officials, the legacy swamp media, the medical doctors, academic scientists, television talking heads etc. DID kill. Not the virus. No no no, we lost most not from COVID virus, we lost most due to:

1)denial of treatment for chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, metabolic disorder etc. as all beds and clinics were criminally and insanely designated ‘COVID’ beds and services ONLY

2)the ravages of the lockdown lunacy, school closures, business closures etc. Many hung themselves.

3)the fraud ineffective and deadly COVID gene injection itself (the Malone, Kariko, Weissman et al. mRNA technology based gene injection)

4)and mainly, due to how the medical system treated our elderly and our peoples via DNR orders, denial of antibiotics when most advanced COVID patients had serious bacterial pneumonia needing antibiotics, fraud over-cycled PCR false positive process (95% false positive when cycle count threshold was above 24), sedation using diamorphine, propofol, ketamines, midazolam, isolation, abuse, multi-drug cocktails, malnourichment, dehydration of our elderly locked away in the COVID ‘black hole’ (COVID PROTOCOL) in the back of the glass windowed rooms of the hospital, DNR do not resuscitate orders, administering deadly Remdesivir (kidney and liver toxic), intubation and then put on the deadly ventilator that blew up lungs (ventilator associated pneumonia/VAP).

We created a fraud pandemic using the fraud PCR false positive test cycled to 40 and 45 and thus not detecting infectious and lethal virus. It was all a hoax largely designed for nefarious reasons and to topple Trump. The respiratory influenza like illness due to whatever Fauci and Francis Collins and their NIH and DoD et al. created via gain-of-function or whatever, note I use the term ‘whatever’ for what we think we know today will change tomorrow, and that respiratory illness was not out of the ordinary. It actually was on line with ‘expected’.

I argue we detected with the PCR, something that nefarious sick people knew was already circulating as they had released it years prior (intentional or accidentally and again, we do not know ‘yet’). They knew we were largely immune already.

The excess deaths today are due to the fraud vaccine and the devastating medical management of our people, coupled with the NPI lockdown lunatic shielding policies and the denial of treatment that sees deaths now accruing due to being far along disease sequelae.

Excess deaths became stark and tracked with the non-sterilizing (did not stop infection or transmission making mandates MOOT and without basis), non-neutralizing, negative effectiveness mRNA vaccine (Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Malone Sahin et al.) and can be tracked to each dose/booster of vaccine. Elevated in all nations that took heavy vaccine. Why do you think?

Mike Yeadon, JJ Couey et al. Read these people to better understand the fraud of what we endured and why we must have these people linked to the fraud of COVID sitting in jails! After proper legal trials with judges and courts and juries. Due process. But we hang in mass if the courts call for hanging!

___

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com