Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

It's done, more or less.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday, March 30, to rename Palm Beach International Airport to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The airport is used frequently by Trump as he travels to and from the White House to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ar-AA1ZONC9

Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

ATF saying bullet taken from shooter gun of Kirk does not match the bullet found in Kirk

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture