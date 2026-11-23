figure out how to keep it, para America told me they hate Trumpism and MAGA but I am not done destroying the Republican party so me and Miller will finish the destruction…’
what is your view on Scaramucci?
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You seem to have gone completely TDS .
Gossip for distraction purposes. It's a Globalist Uniparty - remember? Blue vs Red is a false narrative.