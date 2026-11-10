This is one of the most unqualified persons to ever hold a senior position in US government and already it has costed us 25 US soldiers, billions in military assets, killed 170 innocent Iranian children, led to pain and suffering, have our soldiers playing shuffle board in the Persian Gulf, and have Iran damaging us, embarrassing us, and exposing our weaknesses e.g. this drunk has caused the US to use 50% of our precious munitions like THAADS, Patriots, interceptors etc. We are weakened because someone like the look.

America the greatest.

Mr. President, one may argue that based on the mid-term results, that you failed! Unbelievable results. But fixable, with the right leadership. And learning. and growth. and mea culpa.

But the American people deserve way better than this, and this hire was a catastrophic mistake. Do the right thing and fire this clown NOW! stem the bleeding…let Americans grasp that you understand that they recoiled in horror at the first 2 years term 2 and punished you at the polls, generational, catastrophic results, near extinction results for Republicans…and you respond by promoting a sadist Stephen Miller to CoS? Who was an architect of the deadly and as you admit now ‘gone too far’ immigration crackdown? Are you listening? Do you want Democrats to get a super majority veto proof come November 2028 both levels of government? and the White House? Reverse all you did? I do not think so.

Over to you now! God bless you, keep you safe, gracious mercy and cover and favor to you! I stand with you, I think you seek to do good by USA!