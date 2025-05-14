Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roland's avatar
Roland
1h

Attention: B.C ostrich farm 'devastated' after federal judge rules cull of nearly 400 birds can proceed | CBC News

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/ostriches-killed-avian-flu-1.7534114

Here the problem, judges consistently deem health authorities judicially correct:

"This court cannot consider 'new' evidence, such as the current health status of the ostriches, recent test results or updated scientific developments," the ruling says in reference to claims that the ostriches are now free of disease. ---- What court can't consider new evidence, ...they do all the time when ruling against oil pipelines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
beth's avatar
beth
1hEdited

Τḣеу аrе рսttіոǵ tḣе ΜŘΝА ⅴах іո уоսr fооḋ уоս ոееḋ tο ḋο tḣіѕ rіģḣt ոοԝ.......

https://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Ftrackdok.com%3AwAH37sPh286RDnwLjfZmBh6AdA4&cuid=4533e

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture