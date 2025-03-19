‘According to the survey, 45% of parents say the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social skills, with 22% reporting the issue is ongoing. Similarly, 42% say their child’s mental health suffered, including 21% who say those struggles persist.’

This is why we are pleading with POTUS Trump to stand up, come clean, speak honestly to the nation, stop the obfuscation, stop the denial, stop saying OWS saved lives or the Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine saved lives, for they saved not one!

POTUS Trump, it is up to you to make Americans WHOLE again, to help us get accountability from all who did wrong in the COVID fraud, the OWS lockdowns, business and school closures, the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. vaccine and hang them on the White House lawn, hang these fuckers high, even if you know them and ‘like’ them…they must pay…nothing worked in what these evil beasts at CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID, FDA etc. did, nothing that our doctors did, so we find them and hang all, all on the White House lawn once shown costed lives…via proper judges, courts…hang them…

(GALLUP) Parents say pandemic harmed children’s social skills, mental health most | Sharyl Attkisson

‘A new Gallup poll finds that US parents are more likely to report negative social and emotional effects on their school-age children due to the COVID-19 pandemic than academic or physical health struggles.

According to the survey, 45% of parents say the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social skills, with 22% reporting the issue is ongoing. Similarly, 42% say their child’s mental health suffered, including 21% who say those struggles persist.

In terms of academics, at least three in 10 parents say their child struggled in math (36%), reading (31%), or science (30%) due to the pandemic, with roughly half of each group saying those challenges continue today.

However, majorities of parents (56%-69%) say there was no impact on their child’s physical health or academic skills. Fewer parents say the same about their child’s social skills (47%) or mental health (52%). Only 10% or fewer report any positive effects from the pandemic.

Middle school students—those in grades 6-8 at the start of the pandemic in 2020—were the most negatively affected across all categories. Additionally, mothers (25%) were more likely than fathers (16%) to report ongoing negative effects on their child’s mental health.

Gallup previously reported that while six in 10 Americans (59%) believe the pandemic is over, a nearly identical 58% worry about experiencing another pandemic in their lifetime. Additionally, 47% of US adults say their lives are fully back to normal, while 13% expect a return to pre-pandemic normalcy eventually, and 40% think life will never go back to the way it was. SharylAttkisson.com previously reported on these findings..

For more information, read the full Gallup report here.’

