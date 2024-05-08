‘Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of question period Tuesday after a particularly nasty exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre's day-long removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "wacko" for supporting B.C.'s policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs in an attempt to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths.

Poilievre said it was a "wacko policy" backed by "this wacko prime minister." Fergus asked him to withdraw the "unparliamentary language."

Poilievre refused, saying only that he agreed to replace "wacko" with "extremist" or "radical." Poilievre's refusal prompted Fergus to remove him.

"There are a couple of things that are going on here today that are not acceptable," Fergus said.

Following Poilievre's removal, the Conservative caucus left the Commons chamber en masse, following their leader. Trudeau also left the chamber after the fracas.

Trudeau also engaged in name-calling Tuesday, saying at one point that Poilievre was a "spineless" leader.

He said Poilievre is trying to "earn votes through personal attacks" after the Conservative leader raised Trudeau's past episodes of wearing blackface.

Trudeau accused Poilievre of courting "white nationalist groups" with his visit to an anti-carbon tax protest camp in the Maritimes earlier this month.

While at the camp, Poilievre stepped into a trailer that had a symbol associated with Diagolon drawn on the door.

That's a group the RCMP has said supports an "accelerationist" ideology — the idea that civil war or the collapse of western governments is inevitable and ought to be sped up.

"He will not denounce them and everything they stand for," Trudeau said of Poilievre, while also citing American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' endorsement of Poilievre.

"This is a 19-year career politician who knows exactly what he's doing and thinks he can get away with it," Trudeau said.

"It is a choice to pander to white nationalists. It's a choice to not condemn them and everything they stand for in his quest for votes."

It was that last comment from Trudeau that prompted Poilievre's "wacko" remark.’

