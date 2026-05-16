including Musk...

Boy I want my POTUS Trump to win BIG and I support the man, but I tell you, this Iran bombing disaster (uncalled for, huge mistake, weakened USA militarily as showed gaps and pegged us down internationally as a trusted alliance player) has hobbled him bad bad bad, his legacy now is in the tank…COVID and the failed response and deadly OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine hurt him likely forever (failure to admit to his mistake of approving it and still calling it ‘successful’ when all it did was kill people, the lockdowns and Malone mRNA vaccine)…I just do not know how else for him to save face other than bowing out of the Iran Israel war (for it really was that, it was not our fever to sweat for) and bring our troops home…declare some form of victory and stop rushing to the camera each moment you get POTUS Trump, we are tired of it, fatigued, we don’t want to see the POTUS 24/7…stop, just leave, come home and begin the repair and fire the dry drunk sexual predator Hegseth, the moron inept laughing stock he is. He hurt you badly. He hurt America and by his order some innocent people are dead today. see my suggestions below…

huge praise POTUS Trump, long live you!

Do not forget the Thucydides Trap as we listen and watch Xi, China, USA…

What Is The Thucydides Trap and Why Did Xi Raise It With Trump? Did Xi warn Trump? https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-05-14/what-is-the-thucydides-trap-and-why-did-xi-raise-it-with-trump?utm_campaign=bn&utm_medium=distro&utm_source=yahooUS

In this talk by Xi, I am sorry, it was as if the father was lecturing a child? a son? Xi the daddy here…a daddy to a naughty son…as if Xi is rapping Trump on the knuckles due to Iran…warning him…even on Taiwan…exuding caution, measured tone, did you hear that?

I think Trump praised Xi too much, unsolicited un-needed praise…IMO…made him look sucking up…???

I do not think Trump understands this optics here. I do not think Trump took the opportunity to match Xi toe to toe…China exuded confidence and strength by being simple, quiet, measured and it was as if Trump pegged USA down a notch here, unknowingly…Xi sought to make China stand at same level and as powerful as USA…I think he did somewhat or at the least enhanced China’s standing…

again, my view…China to me talked about peace and stability in the world, almost the interests of humanity at large, even if duplicitous, and I not saying so, as Trump spoke about doing business…Xi spoke on behalf of China IMO, you got that sense, BIG…while Trump spoke on behalf of business, on behalf of Trump and his business, on behalf of US business and MAGA…and while it must be in the background, I think this was a world stage that should have been used FULLY to show Statesmanship and global leadership as Trump ‘should be’ (and can be)….but currently is NOT…again my sense…again, this Iran war has damaged USA globally and Trump brand immensely…

yours?

Be warned:

it is indeed remarkable; I am dismayed, as why did our great POTUS need to say those things? Xi did not talk like that, he talked very measured and respectful et al. about the world and stability…Xi knows that China is about to rule the 21st century. and it is because we the US have dropped the ball focused on self-enrichment…greed, filth, hegemony, hedonism, looksmaxxing, Palm Beach etc.

The Thucydides Trap

I love Trump but he speaks in a way to make people even laugh at him, disrespect him, why? as if only when he praises someone, then it is a praise. ??? this meeting to me shows how far US has fallen, disrespected….I find the way positioned, it makes US look like it came cap in hand begging…

truth is we went and touched Iran incited by Israel in their issue, and China will not allow Iran to fall. read what I just stated, China will not nor Russia, allow Iran to fall…this is the reason for ceasefire…China is/was about to get involved…it is and was about to get bad, real bad, IMO…Trump knows it…he knows they due to drunkard sexual pervert Hegseth, fucked up big time. this is my view…so let us see. I want Trump to win but the truth is USA and Israel lost this war and Iran won, and now in just this clip China sorry to say, looks like the leader of the free world…insane as that sounds…

are we about to enter PAX China?

PAX China? Beyond PAX Sinica…

imagine at the height of a war, when we are supposed to be winning, we can’t get the Hormuz opened, and we have sailors playing shuffleboard, and we have our POTUS fly at risk to see a China’s leader? Trump looked subdued and beneath Xi…I do not know, this is how it looks and I never wanted to see this. Trump would have maintained major status by NOT going…I think this trip lessened Trump in the midst of this war…this wrong war has damaged Trump badly. and the US due to it. almost as if we are begging. Xi is clearly talking stability, maybe even deceitfully but he is portraying leadership and Statesmanship measured here of the world, Trump is talking money…did I read this right?

your view?

let us debate and not attack each other. how does this look to you? I may be misguided. I am not perfect.

see my suggestions to end the Iran war:

‘Samarium’ to US manufacturing and military (critical for our military production) is like the Afghanistan ‘poppy’ fields is to morphine and other vital medical surgery painkillers etc. See why Afghanistan et al. and the Khyber Pass (Pakistan) was so important? The Hindu Kush, see why? why we had to try to take it via the fake fraud WMD 911 fake Bin Laden…just like the fake COVID and mRNA vaccines…there is something larger brewing that ‘we’ want…we got to have it…but sometimes we cannot have what we want, we got to ask nicely and negotiate and not think we can just take it militarily.

‘China has almost completely halted exports of samarium, a rare earth needed by commercial aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus.’





Manufacturers of commercial aircraft, electronics, cars, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and military hardware are facing acute shortages of rare earths, many of which are refined almost exclusively in China. Prices for some of these metals have soared as much as a hundredfold since Beijing halted most exports in early April last year. China announced on Oct. 9 that it planned to impose sweeping new restrictions on exports of rare earths and products containing even trace amounts of Chinese rare earths. Three weeks later, Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, agreed at a meeting with Mr. Trump to postpone those measures for a year, though the restrictions issued in April remained in place. A senior administration official said Sunday that the United States was in frequent contact with China about rare earths, and that it remained unclear whether this week’s summit would produce an agreement to extend the one-year reprieve. But the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity before the diplomatically sensitive meeting, said he was confident the two sides would reach an extension before the postponement expired. Beijing has offered few hints about its intentions. Asked about rare earths at a news briefing last month, Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said that “the two sides need to jointly deliver on the important common understandings between the two presidents, and provide greater stability to China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.”

How the Trump-Xi meeting became ‘the shrinking summit’

President Donald Trump’s ambitions for his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping have shrunk from ‘grand bargain’ to a plea for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a push for small trade deals.

Start my suggestions (and some others) here:

US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

If USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here with Israel. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuk):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 to 15 years as a bargaining tool; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.

“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz . A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns

Alexander New