Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

Is PAX Americana dead? Did our 'excursion', the 'little one' as POTUS Trump calls it, kill PAX Americana?

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Terry Anderson's avatar
Terry Anderson
20m

Trump is a victim of his own hubris. He gloats over the success of others, loke sports teams and is building monuments left right and centre, but in reality he is gloating over himself and building monuments to himself. The average person doesnt give damn about these things. His treatment of MTG (Marjorie Taylor Green) when she fought for release of the Epstein files, was a disgrace (see her interview with Steve Kirsch). Trump lacks humility; will never admit wrong, or mistake, just like Purdue Pharmaceutical did with Oxycontin. Trumps deference to bigPharma is another stumbling block. Add to that, he is conceited and narcissistic. But I still believe his election win was a breath of fresh air.

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