Some tourists & business travelers may face up to $15,000 bond to enter US; US state department has plans to issue bonds for some tourism & business visas, according to a federal notice
what is your opinion? If this is the route State is taking, make it a flat fee and manageable for many good poorer people love USA and want to visit & explore; do not make it cost prohibitive
Make it cheap. Or not at all.
Some tourists and business travelers may face up to $15,000 bond to enter US
US state department has plans to issue bonds for some tourism and business visas, according to a federal notice
‘The US state department has prepared plans to impose bonds as high as $15,000 for some tourism and business visas, according to a draft of a temporary final rule.
The bonds would be issued to visitors from countries with significant overstay rates, under a 12-month pilot program.
It renews an initiative issued by the first Trump administration in November 2020, the month that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election. That rule would have required a $15,000 bond for tourist and business travelers from two dozen countries with 10% or higher overstay rates, mostly in Africa.
The new federal registry notice of the visa bond pilot program is scheduled to be published on 5 August.’
‘“The Pilot Program will enable the Department to assess the operational feasibility of posting, processing, and discharging visa bonds, in coordination with the Department of the Treasury (‘Treasury’) and the Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and to inform any future decision concerning the possible use of visa bonds to ensure nonimmigrants using these visa categories comply with the terms and conditions of their visas and timely depart the United States,” it states.
It said it would announce the countries in question at the “Travel.State.Gov” website no fewer than 15 days before the pilot program takes effect. It also said the list might change, again with 15 days notice.
Tourists and business travelers would receive their bonds back when they depart the US, are naturalized as a citizen or die, according to the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement regulations.
The original six-month pilot program was never implemented.
A state department spokesperson told Reuters that countries would be selected based on “high overstay rates, screening and vetting deficiencies, concerns regarding acquisition of citizenship by investment without a residency requirement, and foreign policy considerations”. The department did not provide an estimate on the number of applicants who could be affected.
The Trump administration has cracked down on immigration to the US, including terminating temporary protected status for many people living in the US, and banning immigration visas outright for 12 countries.
The bond policy could build on the president’s travel ban, which went into effect in June, mainly impacting countries in the the Middle East and Africa. Chad, Eritrea, Haiti, Myanmar and Yemen were targeted under the ban and also have high rates of visa overstays. Other countries with high overstay rates include Burundi, Djibouti and Togo, Reuters said, citing federal data from 2023.
The US Travel Association, a group that represents major tourism firms, said in a statement that the scope of the visa bond pilot “appears to be limited”, affecting an estimated 2,000 applicants, likely from countries with low rates of travel to the US.
The state department last month also unveiled new guidance directing US diplomats to review the online activity of foreign students before issuing educational and exchange visas. Students who refuse to unlock their social media profiles will be suspected of hiding the activity from US officials.
The announcement of the new policy comes as data has shown the US is suffering a sharp decline in tourism, including an 11.6% decrease in overseas visitors in March, with the tourism industry expected to lose out on billions of dollars this year due to government actions.
Travel from Canada and Mexico has fallen by 20% year over year, according to the US Travel Association. That group has also warned about the impact of requiring visitors to pay a $250 “visa integrity fee”, which was included in Trump’s sweeping tax bill last month. That fee, if adopted, would be one of the highest in the world for a country to charge.
There have also been increasing accounts of tourists and visitors with valid visas getting detained by Ice, escalating fears that a trip to the US could carry serious risks.’
___
The first time I read of this (about a week ago), I could only shake my head in disbelief.
In a somewhat related topic, just a few days ago the government had a US Bonds sale - trying to raise $100 billion or more.
The sale was a total disaster! No country was interested in buying more US debt. Can you blame them? They've smartened up!
In response, the Trump Administration is going to be offering $100 billion in 4-week (yes, 4-WEEK!!) bonds. This is a desperate attempt at raising much-needed capital. At the rate the government is burning through liquidity, $100 billion won't even last for a month!
Ladies and gents, that's just a tiny glimpse at how dire a position the US economy finds itself.
Meanwhile, Wall Street (DOW, S&P 500, and NASDAQ) is setting new records almost daily. Is that a contradiction? Nope, not at all. It's just an indication of how rampant the criminality is running in the economic sector of our country - starting at the very top.
Due to that situation, I'm anticipating a *HUGE* economic event before or shortly after the next FED meeting (mid-Sep). You heard it here first.
P.S. Today is Trump's 201st day as POTUS Term 2. NOT A SINGLE Fat Rat taken down and out, or being persecuted, or indicted, or prosecuted, or had their ill-gotten wealth confiscated. Nope, not one! They continue receiving all the protection and assistance of the people in Washington. Life's good for them!!
You failed to consult the BRAIN, aka Grok, before posting.
Its brilliant, but I am surprised there haven't been legal challenges yet.
"Yes, the United States has implemented a 12-month visa bond pilot program for certain B-1/B-2 (business/tourist) visa applicants, effective starting August 20, 2025. Under this program, eligible applicants from designated countries may be required to post a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 to ensure they depart the U.S. on time and comply with visa terms. The bond is determined by consular officers based on individual circumstances and is refunded if no violations occur. The program targets countries with B-1/B-2 overstay rates exceeding 10% according to the Department of Homeland Security's FY 2023 Overstay Report.As of August 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of State has designated the following countries as subject to this requirement (additional countries may be added in the future):Country
Bond Amount Options
Notes
Malawi
$5,000, $10,000, or $15,000
Applies to citizens or nationals traveling on a Malawi-issued passport who are otherwise eligible for a B-1/B-2 visa.
3 sources
Zambia
$5,000, $10,000, or $15,000
Applies to citizens or nationals traveling on a Zambia-issued passport who are otherwise eligible for a B-1/B-2 visa.
3 sources
This is not a blanket requirement for all applicants from these countries—it's at the discretion of the consular officer during the visa interview. Visas issued under the program are valid for three months and allow only a single entry. The program does not apply to other visa types (e.g., student or work visas) or to countries in the Visa Waiver Program. "
And then I tried to figure what countries are under consideration, and sure enough most are from Africa that are overstaying visas:
The 2020 visa bond program (a Trump-era Temporary Final Rule effective December 2020) was broader and included 24 countries with overstay rates over 10% based on FY 2019 data, such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Angola, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Cabo Verde, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Laos, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Moldova, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and Yemen.
It was halted shortly after implementation due to a change in administration and legal challenges.