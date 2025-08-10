Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

The first time I read of this (about a week ago), I could only shake my head in disbelief.

In a somewhat related topic, just a few days ago the government had a US Bonds sale - trying to raise $100 billion or more.

The sale was a total disaster! No country was interested in buying more US debt. Can you blame them? They've smartened up!

In response, the Trump Administration is going to be offering $100 billion in 4-week (yes, 4-WEEK!!) bonds. This is a desperate attempt at raising much-needed capital. At the rate the government is burning through liquidity, $100 billion won't even last for a month!

Ladies and gents, that's just a tiny glimpse at how dire a position the US economy finds itself.

Meanwhile, Wall Street (DOW, S&P 500, and NASDAQ) is setting new records almost daily. Is that a contradiction? Nope, not at all. It's just an indication of how rampant the criminality is running in the economic sector of our country - starting at the very top.

Due to that situation, I'm anticipating a *HUGE* economic event before or shortly after the next FED meeting (mid-Sep). You heard it here first.

P.S. Today is Trump's 201st day as POTUS Term 2. NOT A SINGLE Fat Rat taken down and out, or being persecuted, or indicted, or prosecuted, or had their ill-gotten wealth confiscated. Nope, not one! They continue receiving all the protection and assistance of the people in Washington. Life's good for them!!

Gerald Williasm
1h

You failed to consult the BRAIN, aka Grok, before posting.

Its brilliant, but I am surprised there haven't been legal challenges yet.

"Yes, the United States has implemented a 12-month visa bond pilot program for certain B-1/B-2 (business/tourist) visa applicants, effective starting August 20, 2025. Under this program, eligible applicants from designated countries may be required to post a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 to ensure they depart the U.S. on time and comply with visa terms. The bond is determined by consular officers based on individual circumstances and is refunded if no violations occur. The program targets countries with B-1/B-2 overstay rates exceeding 10% according to the Department of Homeland Security's FY 2023 Overstay Report.As of August 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of State has designated the following countries as subject to this requirement (additional countries may be added in the future):Country

Bond Amount Options

Notes

Malawi

$5,000, $10,000, or $15,000

Applies to citizens or nationals traveling on a Malawi-issued passport who are otherwise eligible for a B-1/B-2 visa.

3 sources

Zambia

$5,000, $10,000, or $15,000

Applies to citizens or nationals traveling on a Zambia-issued passport who are otherwise eligible for a B-1/B-2 visa.

3 sources

This is not a blanket requirement for all applicants from these countries—it's at the discretion of the consular officer during the visa interview. Visas issued under the program are valid for three months and allow only a single entry. The program does not apply to other visa types (e.g., student or work visas) or to countries in the Visa Waiver Program. "

And then I tried to figure what countries are under consideration, and sure enough most are from Africa that are overstaying visas:

The 2020 visa bond program (a Trump-era Temporary Final Rule effective December 2020) was broader and included 24 countries with overstay rates over 10% based on FY 2019 data, such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Angola, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Cabo Verde, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Laos, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Moldova, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and Yemen.

It was halted shortly after implementation due to a change in administration and legal challenges.

