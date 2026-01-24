Trump while people like Malone, RFK Jr., Bhattacharya, Prasad, et al. were smearing him, slandering him, dismissing him, hitting him et al., they all loathed him, hated him with serious TDS, I would sit with some of these very folk and listen to them say the worst things about Trump, worst…they feel the same way today…

they hated him and I argue many still do, they are just taking the taxpayer money now, thinking they outsmarted him…, most at our health agencies leading them are frauds, and Trump knows, he knows he can’t trust them as far as he could spit…he had one set of lying deceitful fraud scientists in his Task Force in March 2020 screwing him in one direction to bring OWS lockdowns that killed and the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine (Malone is a criminal IMO on this deadly mRNA vaccine and RFK Jr. lost most of his credibility appointing him on ACIP…and should be pulled with many such, linked to the mRNA vaccine, under oath one day and jailed…once courts find them guilty of causing needless deaths by their death technology and vaccine…put that aside…put a pin in that for a moment…) and now he has a new set of lying scientists leading our health agencies CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS etc. whose task is to bring mRNA vaccine, not to end it, to maintain and expand it and to get this done by lying, being duplicitous to you the public, making you think they working to ‘remove it’, when that is a lie. It is a con scam game.

Led by the dominatrix queen The Outlaw Josie Wales.

I worked on the 6th floor of HHS in 2020 during COVID as a senior advisor to HHS on pandemic etc. and worked with A/Secretary and Secretary, basically same as RFK Jr. today. I saw it all. Fascinating and scary all at once. Many government folk there, the ‘leaders’, save my boss and a few others he picked, had no clue what they were doing. Zero. Thank God this fraud fake PCR manufactured man-made entity (maybe not even a coronavirus but I argue this was more akin to a toxin, poison, chemical that caused these respiratory pulmonary and blood clotting symptoms) was a dud…yes it did hurt some vulnerable people and did kill some, sadly. But thank God the force of mortality was low. Had this been elevated like a Nipah virus, or Rift Valley Fever, or a real Ebola type or Hemorrhagic type with that level mortality, it could have wiped us out. They failed, the ‘unseen’ hand. For whatever reasons they had. They failed.

We had a response to basically NOTHING, and it was something these health agencies and doctors knew was ALWAYS out there, already, our immune systems had SEEN it, not January 2020, and had we done NOTHING, NOTHING, just strongly protect our vulnerable elderly and immune compromised, most who died would be alive today. We need not one vaccine, not one shot, NO mRNA by Malone and Bourla…none. It is the medical policies and response that killed most, the deadly isolation, dehydration, DNR orders, malnourishment, sedation with propofol, ketamine, midazolam, fentanyl, lorazepam, dia-morphine etc. that killed, that suppressed breathing and killed, the deadly abuse of our elderly, the kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, the deadly Kushner led ventilators.

They killed our peoples! Most. Not no fake fraud entity called COVID!

This man in that Tweet Malone is one of the greatest con-artists fraud grifters of our time. History will record him as such. Deadly too for his mRNA work brought death. His silence brought death as he cashed in. At least Oppenheimer was man enough to admit it with the atom bomb! That he was kind of an angel of death.

It was a pure 100% military operation with army and navy running OWS and FDA, HHS, CDC were just mouth pieces water carriers. I told you all it was a military operation. Sasha did too. I was there. There is lots I cannot say as to NDA and confidentiality. And this so. Cannot change. A POTUS needs executive privilege.

I did support Trump in 2020 and still do. He Trump, did fail as to OWS and the deadly Malone Bourla Moderna Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine that has killed. COVID, the response, the OWS lockdowns, shielding polices and the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine was deadly, failed. Saved not one life. Trump is very wrong to state OWS and the mRNA vaccine saved lives. He is very wrong to continue to do this! RFJ Jr. is wrong to sit silent and help promote this fraud.

I support POTUS Trump today, as want his success so that USA can succeed. I am not happy with some of the decisions and polices the inept FOX pump wearing air head morons in his cabinet and government have advocated for and pushed. His cabinet save folk like Rubio will go down as one of the most inept unqualified maybe even corrupt in US history…

Sasha L here and please support her!" Thank you Sasha L for your leadership and wicked smarts, thank you:

‘Trump at Davos: “Covid” was a a military operation. “Dust” [chemical weapons] was used.

I told you so in 2022. Trump tells you now in 2026. Will freedom experts admit they mislead you into “public health mistakes” and “wrong science”?’

Trump at Davos: “Covid” was a a military operation. “Dust” [chemical weapons] was used.

Trump at Davos: “Covid” was a a military operation. “Dust” [chemical weapons] was used.

Start Sasha here and support her work:

‘Attention: Bob Malone plagiarism watch! When he starts claiming he always said covid was a military op, and suddenly remembers the thingymathing about the PREP Act, please put “LMAO, Sasha said this first” in his comments and notify me ASAP.

Just to clarify the word “always”. For example, Trump has always been very proud of his dear baby OWS, conceived in an orgy of Pandemic Preparedness Money Laundering Enterprise, aka PHEMCE, involving the DOD, HHS, DHS, DOE, USDA, FDA, CIA, DIA, NSA, BARDA, DARPA, etc. etc. BigPharma, BigMedicine, BigAcademia and many other hangers on. It’s a big club and we are not in it. Trump’s unshaken dedication to murdering millions of people to “defeat” a fake computer model has not diminished even a bit in the past 6 years.

Recently, in a rather surprising turn of events, at Davos of all places, Trump has admitted that covid was a military operation! You can watch the clip below. (It appears that Substack is now allowing embeds from X, which means they are going to censor harder):

Even more interesting, in the same speech Trump has admitted that “covid” illness was induced by spraying chemical weapons (he says “dust” in this clip). Well, dust is certainly not a virus, nor a GOF virus with furin cleavage and an HIV insert targeted at Africans while protecting the Ashkenazim, and it did not come from Wuhan either. (Edit: If you are wondering what the above statement means, please recall that during the first couple of years of this op, many prominent commentators on both sides claimed SARS Cov2 was “ethnically targeted GOF virus”. ) It would be too far to blow this “dust” all the way to the US, wouldn’t it? Did Fauci pay for this magic dust with the NIH cash? Or was it just plain vanilla chem warfare deployed by the good old US of A Chemical Corps, who do not report to the bad-bad Anthony Fauci? You decide:

None of this should be unfamiliar terrain for my regular readers. I have been saying this for about 4 years now, while “freedom experts” with large platforms treat me as a leper and keep telling you Pfizer lied, stupid FDA didn’t read the data, didn’t follow the science and somebody made some public health mistakes. If only they could look at the reanalysis of Pfizer’s clinical trial! Then bad Pfizer will be finally arrested and put in jail and the real science would win!!!

For my newer readers, here is a quick get up to speed reference. Thanks to Sense Receptor for excellent compilation of clips and source materials:

In the above thread, I mention the tape from AstraZeneca. Here it is in full: AZ execs talking about the phone call from DARPA/Col Matt Hepburn (Bob Malone’s mentee!) on Feb 4, 2020:

Here is the clip of Col Wendy Sammonds-Jackson announcing she is “growing covid stocks” on March 5, 2020, when there was no “covid” in the US or anywhere else in the world. The proper interpretation of this - the US DOD (DOW) is announcing that they are deploying CBRN weapons on US soil. Yes, that’s treason folks! Trump was in charge of it back then (and now):

Here is one of my previous posts discussing “what was covid”:

Finally, re other Davos news, if you think US exiting the WHO is a giant accomplishment, yawn. It was always a stupid distraction from the pandemic racketeering and murderous domestic law (PREP Act). WHO has never had jurisdiction in the US, and if you want to debate this, please find anything the US government did because the WHO told them to, and not because they did it while pointing the finger at the WHO. I will wait.’

