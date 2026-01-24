Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2m

Sasha Latypova deserves huge praise. Support. Work has been top notch and tireless.

Reply
Share
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
11mEdited

Yet Trump continues to pat himself on the back (most recently at Davos) regarding OWS.

The COVID Crime continues, no one gets punished, and Trump is in on it up to his eyeballs.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture