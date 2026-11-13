Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Devastating, absolutely!

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DistantSun's avatar
DistantSun
1h

There is also voting fraud, and if the Republicans sit back and let it happen, as they have been for many years, they deserve extinction….for other reasons, as well.

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