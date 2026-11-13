extinction level’ were the midterm results, for Republicans. At least he has the stones to admit it. Americans want no more MAGA shit, burn all those hats and shit.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

You can support via my postal mailing address:

Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

‘Trump is the author of the ruin.’

You POTUS Trump reportedly sold pardons? Money for pardons? how come? Is this true? I want you to tell us for this is bad if so.

IMO it will take many years, 2 decades for the Republican party to dig itself out of this hole they dug.

You did many good things POTUS Trump and I praise you, many good things, but the nation has signaled in clear actions it WANTS a new direction, NOT MAGA. None of it. Lots was done wrong too, sub-optimal. But I think you can turn this around. I have hope in you. I think you can do good for USA…but major decisions needed.

America can be argued is a fascist nation today where big business is in bed with the State, ran the country. Mr. POTUS you got to fix this union with big business. And decisions being seemingly made ONLY to benefit them. Big business. The emoluments clause of the US Constitution.