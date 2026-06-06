PENTAGON ALARM OVER ISRAELI ESPIONAGE; is this true? why would Israel be spying using human intelligence on USA? inside USA? your view? 'The DIA assessment includes a seven-page document and features
a chart, according to one of the current U.S. officials. The document says the assessment of Israel is that its ability to conduct human'; but does USA conduct its own spying on Israel? Israel said NO
‘The designation stems from concerns within the Pentagon that Israel is making a particular effort to surveil top U.S. officials to get information on the Trump administration’s internal deliberations and decision-making on the conflicts in the Middle East, the officials said.’
‘A spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement that it is “completely false” that Israel spies on the U.S. “Israel does not gather intelligence on American entities, let alone US government officials,” the spokesperson said. “Israel intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or politically motivated.”’
‘While it is commonplace for allies and adversaries across the globe to spy on each other, the current and former U.S. officials said Israel’s recent efforts have gone well beyond what is typical and expected espionage. The officials did not know if a specific incident triggered the DIA’s decision to raise the counterintelligence threat level.
The heightened alert comes as President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have clashed over the war with Iran and Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, including in a tense phone call this past week, NBC News reported. Trump acknowledged afterward to reporters that he called Netanyahu “crazy” during the call as questions mount about whether the two countries’ objectives in the Middle East are beginning to significantly diverge.’
I want to do more reading and study of this report…is this par for the course? That no matter what, we must spy on each other, friend or foe?
‘Pentagon raised threat of Israeli spying on U.S. to highest level, sources say
The counterintelligence threat level was raised by the Defense Intelligence Agency in recent weeks after growing concerns that Israeli espionage had become more aggressive than usual, sources say.’
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Makes sense. Friends and foes alike spy on each other.
https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control