Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
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Makes sense. Friends and foes alike spy on each other.

https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control

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