rag-dolling the mighty USA…I believe aided by Russia and China.
Breaking: Police say 8 people die in connection with a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania; suspect also found dead
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Saudi Arabia Closes Airport in Riyadh After Damaging New Iranian Houthi Attack
Terminal 3 hit and injuries reported, as Yemeni militants try to cut the kingdom’s air links
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/10/10/pentagon-raises-official-toll-troops-killed-during-war-with-iran-21/
There have been nearly a dozen attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz so far this month — as it emerged that some Western officials are sounding the alarm on Iran’s military capacity despite President Donald Trump’s insistence the country’s military has been destroyed.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://apnews.com/article/nine-killed-shooting-erie-pennsylvania-563c7c4262d47858dabecc43485c6483 Police say 8 people die in connection with a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania; suspect also found dead
Yet Trump "assures us" (he's lying!!) that plenty of oil is coming through the Strait of Hormuz. *So much* oil is coming through that Trump spoke to and made concessions to Russia (Putin) for their diesel, **AND** Trump has been asking France and other European nations for their oil.
Who does Trump think is swallowing his bullshit? [I'm sure not!] You don't ask other countries for oil/diesel if "plenty of oil" is coming into the US - right? Trump is gaslighting Americans and the world.
On day 1 of this illegal war (28 February 2026) I wrote that Trump had goofed as he never had before. Why? Because there is *NO WAY* the US can defeat Iran *unless* nukes become involved.
I still hold that position. However, if the intent was not necessarily to "defeat Iran", but to create the global mega-crisis that the Globalist Cabal has needed and wanted for years, then Trump is succeeding splendidly. There is huge potential for this war to escalate into a global disaster.