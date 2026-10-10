Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 10

https://apnews.com/article/nine-killed-shooting-erie-pennsylvania-563c7c4262d47858dabecc43485c6483 Police say 8 people die in connection with a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania; suspect also found dead

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 10

Yet Trump "assures us" (he's lying!!) that plenty of oil is coming through the Strait of Hormuz. *So much* oil is coming through that Trump spoke to and made concessions to Russia (Putin) for their diesel, **AND** Trump has been asking France and other European nations for their oil.

Who does Trump think is swallowing his bullshit? [I'm sure not!] You don't ask other countries for oil/diesel if "plenty of oil" is coming into the US - right? Trump is gaslighting Americans and the world.

On day 1 of this illegal war (28 February 2026) I wrote that Trump had goofed as he never had before. Why? Because there is *NO WAY* the US can defeat Iran *unless* nukes become involved.

I still hold that position. However, if the intent was not necessarily to "defeat Iran", but to create the global mega-crisis that the Globalist Cabal has needed and wanted for years, then Trump is succeeding splendidly. There is huge potential for this war to escalate into a global disaster.

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