rag-dolling the mighty USA…I believe aided by Russia and China.

Breaking: Police say 8 people die in connection with a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania; suspect also found dead

Saudi Arabia Closes Airport in Riyadh After Damaging New Iranian Houthi Attack

Terminal 3 hit and injuries reported, as Yemeni militants try to cut the kingdom’s air links

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/10/10/pentagon-raises-official-toll-troops-killed-during-war-with-iran-21/

There have been nearly a dozen attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz so far this month — as it emerged that some Western officials are sounding the alarm on Iran’s military capacity despite President Donald Trump’s insistence the country’s military has been destroyed.