Gerald D. Williams
1h

Wishful thinking but Waltz and Hegseth aren't going anywhere.

All that has happened is people who plotted against them have been exposed and fired.

And the servicemen love Pete.

Just compare with Trump's first term. Trump had to fight with the Pentagon and couldn't get anything done on building the wall and securing the border.

With Pete, whatever Trump wants, Trump gets, because he has a loyalist running the Pentagon.

There is no chance Trump will part with Pete and those at the Pentagon are starting to realize that.

Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

You don’t think that the deep state that doesn’t want the pentagon to change has done mouse traps to discredit these men on a mission?

