think it would be a very hard thing to do”…(Trump)

On Trump shaking things up:… he is "blowing it up with a twinkle in his eye.”

He is correct, he runs the world! When POTUS Trump alluded to in the interview para that Hegseth would ‘get it together’ that was not a good statement from POTUS about a sitting SECDEF for we did not expect a SECDEF that needed a learning curve and on the job training and to be hand-held…so while it showed support by 47 of the embattled Hegseth, it revealed the weakness of Hegseth…he should be embarrassed….POTUS T’s biggest challenge is subversives around him…near and far seeking to and relentlessly undercutting him. Fascinating he was able to score that interview.

+

I find these statements by POTUS Trump are very interesting. Stokes intrigue yet answers lots too. What are your views on this Atlantic interview?

‘I Run the Country and the World’ - The Atlantic By Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer

‘The president agreed to an interview with The Atlantic, whose editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently involved in a war planning group chat that has plunged the administration into scandal. But correspondents Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer found him eager to strike a bargain with them.

"As ever, Trump was on the hunt for a deal," they wrote. "If he liked the story we wrote, he said, he might even speak with us again."

“'Tell the people at The Atlantic, if they’d write good stories and truthful stories, the magazine would be hot,'" he said, according to the reporters.

The correspondents had been hearing for weeks, both inside and outside the White House, that Trump was having more fun this time around.

“'The first time, the first weeks, it was just, Let’s blow this place up,’” lobbyist and Trump ally Brian Ballard had told the reporters. “'This time, he’s blowing it up with a twinkle in his eye.'”

Trump agreed with that assessment, but with an ominous tone.

“'I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do,' Trump said in a phone call. “'You know, what I do is such serious stuff.'”

“The first time, I had two things to do — run the country and survive," he added later. "I had all these crooked guys, and the second time, I run the country — and the world.”

The reporters asked Trump about a rumor they'd heard about him tasking the Justice Department to examine whether he could legally run for a third term, which he denied but left open as a possibility.

“'That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it?'” Trump said, laughing, according to the report. “'Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter [democratic norms].'"

He noted that supporters often shout out for him to seek a third term, but he expressed a recognition that wasn't a possibility.

“'It’s not something that I’m looking to do, and I think it would be a very hard thing to do,'" he said.”

___

