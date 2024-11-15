'People should not be afraid of their governments, governments should be afraid of the people'...para...no truer words! ah V for Vendetta, I heard this is one of daddy Trump's favorite movies!
Many alphabet health agencies best understand, figuratively, they will not be around for long. We will be cleaning house. If he does 10%, USA will be a much better place, may well be able to survive another century.
Hey Doc, Alberta Health Service is planning on jailing renowned Oncologist Dr. William Makis for reporting THEM to the police for harassing and intimidating him and his family. AHS is yet another alphabet that needs dismantling. It appears that Premiere Daniel Smith is in on the persecution of Dr. Makis. I have sent a note to the Premiere's Office advising them that we have had enough of their lawfare and malicious mischief, and that millions around the world are watching, and know what they have done with the Covid fraud, and will not sit by and see Dr. Makis abused by those in power, who presided over the intentional deaths and injury of so many people. Too many doctors have been ruined by these power hungry, mean spirited administrators doing the bidding of foreign actors. People should not have to be afraid of the government...but this is real...bad actors in power.
Here is the Premiere's email premier@gov.ab.ca
Perhaps everyone could send her a note. I did.
This is what is happening in Pennsylvania. Apparently some people don't want corrupt Casey to leave.
"Bucks Democrat Commissioners violate the rule of law and ignore PA Supreme Court ruling!
Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey.
"...precedent by a court doesn't matter anymore in this country. And people violate laws anytime they want. For me if I violate this law, it's because I want a court to pay attention to it." - Diane Marseglia
Thank you to Republican Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo for making a motion to uphold the law!"