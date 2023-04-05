Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Andy Bunting
Apr 5, 2023

Begs the obvious question. How on earth were these injections released & used on unsuspecting citizens? Only answer is EVIL prevailed.

AwakeNotWoke
Apr 5, 2023

Dr. Alexander, have you see this paper co-authored by Peter McCullough? It's very good. It even draws on philosopher Sir Karl Popper's falsification principle for differentiating science from non-science with regard to the unsupported claims that boosters protect against severe illness and death. I found it in the comments by Mogwai in a current article on the jabs in Daily Sceptic.

From Mogwai

Important paper just out. A scientific investigation looking at the alleged protection of the clot shots from severe illness and death.

Conclusion:

”The widely accepted medical narrative today, as if the booster doses of the mRNA vaccines prevent severe illness and deaths despite their failure to protect against infections, lacks scientific support. It is more likely that this proclaimed efficacy against severe illness and deaths is merely a wishful myth, which has no empirically grounded evidence. We therefore openly call for an immediate, even if temporary cessation of the vaccination campaign until real evidence is available, especially considering the critical safety signals, which seem to be downplayed unjustifiably in the medical and scientific discourse.”

https://www.jpands.org/vol28no1/ophir.pdf

Accompanying video (13mins ) of the lead author talking about his findings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbTwoTMBB6Q&ab_channel=YaakovOphir%2CPhD%7C%D7%93%22%D7%A8%D7%99%D7%A2%D7%A7%D7%91%D7%90%D7%95%D7%A4%D7%99%D7%A8

