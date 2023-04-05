Peter C. Gøtzsche, Maryanne Demasi examination raises many questions as the the COVID vaxx harms: 'Serious harms of the COVID-19 vaccines: a systematic review' (shared with me by Dr. Howard Tenenbaum)
in mRNA vaccines, found significantly more myocarditis, SAEs of special interest & risk of hospitalization with vaxx; adenovirus vector vaccines increased risk of venous thrombosis & thrombocytopenia
‘A systematic review of regulatory data on the two pivotal trials of the mRNA vaccines found significantly more SAEs of special interest with the vaccines compared to placebo, and the excess risk was considerably larger than the benefit, the risk of hospitalization. The adenovirus vector vaccines increased the risk of venous thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, and the mRNA-based vaccines increased the risk of myocarditis, with a mortality of about 1-2 per 200 cases. We found evidence of serious neurological harms, including Bell’s palsy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenic disorder and stroke, which are likely due to an autoimmune reaction.’
SOURCE:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.06.22283145v2
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Begs the obvious question. How on earth were these injections released & used on unsuspecting citizens? Only answer is EVIL prevailed.
Dr. Alexander, have you see this paper co-authored by Peter McCullough? It's very good. It even draws on philosopher Sir Karl Popper's falsification principle for differentiating science from non-science with regard to the unsupported claims that boosters protect against severe illness and death. I found it in the comments by Mogwai in a current article on the jabs in Daily Sceptic.
From Mogwai
Important paper just out. A scientific investigation looking at the alleged protection of the clot shots from severe illness and death.
Conclusion:
”The widely accepted medical narrative today, as if the booster doses of the mRNA vaccines prevent severe illness and deaths despite their failure to protect against infections, lacks scientific support. It is more likely that this proclaimed efficacy against severe illness and deaths is merely a wishful myth, which has no empirically grounded evidence. We therefore openly call for an immediate, even if temporary cessation of the vaccination campaign until real evidence is available, especially considering the critical safety signals, which seem to be downplayed unjustifiably in the medical and scientific discourse.”
https://www.jpands.org/vol28no1/ophir.pdf
Accompanying video (13mins ) of the lead author talking about his findings.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbTwoTMBB6Q&ab_channel=YaakovOphir%2CPhD%7C%D7%93%22%D7%A8%D7%99%D7%A2%D7%A7%D7%91%D7%90%D7%95%D7%A4%D7%99%D7%A8