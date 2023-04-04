Peter Halligan: 20 million saved or 20 million killed; Global deaths are around 19.5 million SO FAR and global injuries are around 2.2 billion. Those injuries are likely to develop into “conditions”
Peter discusses an article in the Lancet that claims that 20 million lives were saved with the use of injections; completely ignores the huge gradient in mortality susceptibility in the population.
This is an excellent substack (and this thought provoking article) by Halligan and I highly recommend:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the United States the death rate stayed the same after Covid came but before the death jabs. 80% of those deaths were in nursing homes, where Democrat governors deliberately put Covid infected patients. Then, AFTER the introduction of the death jabs, the death rate went up 40% and then in our younger population. How can any conclusion other than the death jabs caused the majority of these deaths? I'd like to see the "Lancet" explain this.
Total Lancet rubbish. No lives were saved from any injections. Let's consider two possibilities. The spike proteins from the mRNA injections are continuing to multiply within the injected and that there is nano-technology in the mRNA injections that continues to re-engineer itself into larger particles capable of clotting.
You can NEVER save a life...only postpone death. The medical mafia is built on lies, propaganda and fear if you don't believe their lies and propaganda. That fear is dying from not having enough big pharma drugs coursing through your precious body.