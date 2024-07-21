Peter Navarro's FULL 2024 RNC speech following prison time tied to Jan. 6 insurrection subpoenas; para 'just like they came for me, they are coming for you'; I know Peter, he is a true patriot, true
soldier, this man supports Trump understands loyalty, code, allegiance, law, honor, a good man; I had meetings with him in the White House; his expert teams to discuss COVID drugs, access; BRILLIANT!
A tale of 2 Americas…
Navarro did more to understand what we were facing, was IMO smarter than all the COVID fraud scientists and criminal doctors combined…I witnessed it and in our meetings and discussions and I always left amazed and how much work he was doing to help save lives…I will work with him anytime…the real deal!
Thank you for posting this, Doc, and for your heartfelt tribute to Mr. Navarro. You’ve confirmed my sense of the man. The persecution laid on Peter was absolutely appalling.
Our nation is blessed to have the both of you.
Thanks for this! I didn't get to see it live.
Appreciate your work