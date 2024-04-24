petzanpz, one of my subscribers is striking deep into enemy territory & strikes fear in their heart exposing that Biden INC (with Obama) is running ALL the court cases & sham '45' investigations
see petzanpz recent comment and you should pay close attention to who this Matthew Colangelo of Obama's former government was and is and what he is doing now in Biden administration
‘https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/05/nyregion/alvin-bragg-trump-investigation.html
Matthew Colangelo, 48, worked in the Obama admin as a senior Labor Department official joined the DA’s office as senior counsel in Dec. 2022.
He was appointed acting associate AG in 2021 when Biden took office, the third highest-ranking at the DOJ.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1637879176853172226
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/acting-associate-attorney-general-matthew-colangelo-delivers-remarks-listening-session
Now why would the 3rd highest ranking official at the doj quit that job to prosecute the ny case after the FEC, doj, and the former ny ag refused the case?
The stench of this corruption needs to be broadcast on a 24/7 loop until everyone wakes the fk up!!!’
I believe it. It's nothing but a hoax. Why are the Republicans doing nothing about it? NONSENSE.
Biden can't win the Nov election fairly. Need to keep Trump in court so he can't campaign. Two tiered justice system.