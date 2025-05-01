These findings by Ladapo et al. (pre-print) add to the body of evidence that accumulated across the last 4 years that the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech et al. mRNA transfection vaccine failed and is/was deadly.

The study (while not the gold standard comparative effectiveness research design (RCT placebo controlled double triple blinded, long duration, proper patient-important outcomes, no stoppage for benefit, going to sample size, no attrition/data loss, large sample size and so not underpowered to detect meaningful differences etc.) yet Ladapo et al. used strong research methods (observational study examining non-specific vaccine effects e.g. all-cause mortality to control for confounding e.g. matching was performed but may have missed important residual confounders such as comorbid conditions, there may be some misclassification bias, some healthy vaccinee bias, some impact of early treatment as well as recovery from prior infection etc.) shows differential effects no doubt, and,

specifically shows that Pfizer mRNA vaccine recipients ‘had significantly higher risk for all-cause mortality (847.2 vs. 617.9 deaths per 100,000 (37% increased risk); odds ratio, OR [95% CI]: 1.384 [1.331, 1.439]), cardiovascular mortality (248.7 vs. 162.4 deaths per 100,000 persons; OR [95% CI]: 1.540 [1.431,1.657]), COVID-19 mortality (55.5 vs. 29.5 deaths per 100,000 persons; OR [95% CI]: 1.882 [1.596, 2.220]) and non-COVID-19 mortality (791.6 vs. 588.4 deaths per 100,000 persons; OR [95% CI]: 1.356 [1.303, 1.412]).’

These results suggest that NO mRNA vaccine is safe, none should be used and on market, and calls on POTUS Trump to immediately withdraw all mRNA vaccines from USA. POTUS Trump must demand that RFK Jr. (HHS Secretary), Makary (FDA) etc. move to ban all mRNA vaccines. Any examination of effectiveness and safety must be done while there is a complete stoppage. The evidence, the deaths across 4 years make it so. I trust that POTUS Trump will take the right steps. He seeks to do good by America. Let us see if the new set of advisors he has appointed to run his health agencies are there to pose, to get fame and money, to get camera, or are there to do the right thing and follow the proper science. Let us see if they are just place holders. I hope they do not undercut POTUS Trump and do the good he seeks. He is trusting that they will give him good sound counsel.

