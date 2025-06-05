not flinch to ensure you do not stop the gravy train…

I agree with RFK Jr. on cutting this funding if the reporting is true and it is really cut; all of the mRNA technology vaccines etc. must be withdrawn and all funding stopped. All. PHARMA has to spend its own money and go away for 50 years with proper research that excludes harms and then come back with the proper research for us to consider. Today, mRNA technology is dead. What Malone and Kariko and Weissman and Bourla and Bancel did was wrong, they knew they had an unsafe product technology, but it was money and fame to them…so we need tell them shove it up their xxxes and go away with it. It is dead, failed, ineffective, unsafe.

this MAIL ONLINE article is actually dangerous for RFK Jr. It is not simply a difference of opinion.

‘But the CEO of drug giant Pfizer has sprung to Moderna's defense following the Trump administration's decision to cut its funding for the development of a bird flu vaccine.’ ‘The company was told that the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) had withdrawn a $766million grant awarded by the Biden administration to pay for development and purchase of its experimental shot.’

The HHS said an investigation found the project did not meet the scientific standards or safety expectations required for continued federal investment, but there is a sense that it is part of the new health secretary RFK Jr's push towards an anti-vaccine agenda.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has slammed this decision and at a conference on Friday, he said that Moderna's new vaccine, called mRNA-1018, is 'extremely well tested [and] the science is proven.'

Referencing the fact that there have been around 1.5 billion mRNA vaccine shots against Covid-19 administered worldwide from his company alone, Bourla said they were 'probably the most utilized vaccine[s] in the history of humanity'.

And if vaccination rates decline, it 'will not take a long time' for diseases to return

Using the technology pioneered during the Covid pandemic, mRNA-based vaccines have been tested as cancer treatments, with some promising early results.’

‘Robert F Kennedy Jr is reevaluating a $590 million contract that was awarded to Moderna for the development of its bird flu vaccine.

Experts fear that the newly appointed health chief's move could leave the US vulnerable to an epidemic if the H5N1 virus starts spreading widely in people.

So far 70 confirmed human cases of H5N1 infection have been reported, mostly from direct contact with birds, but he virus is ravaging poultry and cattle farms in the US’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.