Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cy Lanced's avatar
Cy Lanced
23m

How can these unconscionable scumbags continue to push lie after lie, straight in the face of people who suffered horrible life altering injuries? Not rare at all. Shut it down. No more mRNA shots of any kind. Stop funding GOF research and sanction countries who persist. Get the COVID shots OFF the market, let's get mainstream journalism working for the people again rather than being pharma's bitch, and it is long overdue to round up Fauci, Gates, Bourla, Bancel, Dascak, and get them tried and sentenced for their crimes against humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doran Peck's avatar
Doran Peck
1h

Everyone in the periphery …that includes everyone with large followings…all the way down to individuals and their circles… needs to be pushing HARD for a public call in all communities for parents to be getting their kids tested for sub clinical organ damage. RFK, McCullough and the lot, need all the help they can get. it’s time to hit the nuke button. we need to get parents pissed off. we need them so angry they can’t see straight. At this point, hanging any hope that congress or the FDA is going to do anything is just stupidity on all of us. it’s time to stir up as much vitriol as humanly possible

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture