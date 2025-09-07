Dr. Naomi Wolf was always correct in her warnings to pregnant women and the unborn child in utero, as is Dr. Jim Thorp. The mRNA vaccine remains catastrophic to the unborn child. All who brought the mRNA vaccine knowing all the harms yet still did it, should be hung after courts and judges rule.

Thus, gestationally maternal mRNA-1273 vaccination might endow the newborns with not only passive but also active anti-spike immunity. The aim is to protect the unborns against pathogens in perinatal life yet the unborn is at great risk due to the mRNA vaccines. Why did Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Pfizer et al. do the world this?

Researchers found: ‘Transplacental mRNA-1273 proved immunogenic in the fetuses, as postnatally equipped with anti-spike immunoglobulin (Ig)M, paternal allotypic anti-spike IgG 2a , and heightened anti-spike cellular immunity. Gestationally administered, mRNA-1273 had a dose-dependent effect on its transplacental transfer and immunogenicity in the fetuses, with higher mRNA-1273 doses leading to increased transplacental mRNA-1273 passage and greater serum titers of endogenous anti-spike IgM/IgG generated by the fetuses.’

mRNA-1273 is placenta-permeable and immunogenic in the fetus: Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids

