Evil was rained upon us by the malfeasant people in our own HHS, FDA, NIH, CDC et al. Trump 1.0 and it still pervades, evil in Biden’s administration with this fake fraud PCR created non-pandemic ‘that never was’.

They sought to buy my silence. To get me to consult work for with them so that I would not be able to talk out or write against the mRNA vaccine. I told them fuck off! Then, and today!

Yes, this happened. I reported on this several years ago when the vaccine first was rolled out. I write my view and opinion and interpret any discussions in my way. But I want (wanted) no job from these people for what they did with the vaccine is horrendous. My silence could not be bought if it meant turning away, averting my gaze, a blind eye away from a Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA Pfizer Moderna Sahin BioNTech vaccine that was harming killing people, was never effective and was non-sterilizing and negatively effective, drove IgG4 antibody class-switch to tolerance, did not stay at the site of inoculation as we were assured, and did not dissolve rapidly as we were assured by CDC, FDA et al. as Malone sat there preening collecting donor money…when he knew the deadliness…and above all, the mRNA vaccine then and today, still cannot and could not stop infection or transmission….

No doubt the inference is that I would not call out Bourla again. Of course. Of course, no one would put this in writing but of course this ask about a job was to limit me. Of course, if I worked or consulted for Pfizer, I would be muted complete from that moment on. It’s how it works in any organization, in government as you see now with people like RFK Jr. and Makary and Bhattacharya et al., you work for them, you advance their narrative and vision and mandate. Not yours. The money changes you. You ‘sell out’ quite easily. Power gets you drunk.

In exchange for money, salary. For fame etc. We all know this. In this case, this is how people like me can be muted and it’s done all the time, put you on pay role. Shut you up. Bottom line is I am a contrarian, skeptic etc. and will continue to question all the wrongs done since the start of the fraud PCR-created non-pandemic and the creation of this deadly non-sterilizing ineffective untested for safety Malone Pfizer Bancel Moderna Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine. Every single step by governments, their COVID Task Forces in Trump 1.0 and Biden etc., failed. All in Biden administration. The mRNA vaccine failed, it was ineffective with negative efficacy, and it was not properly safe. Its harmful. IMO, what we know indicates this vaccine must be stopped. Now we have grifters and con men like Malone who helped create the failed mRNA technology rewarded by RFK Jr. with a job on ACIP, Malone being one of the biggest grifters and fraudsters linked to COVID and the response and mRNA vaccine. Does it make sense?

To me, the battle is so huge, so transformational, and long-term, that a POTUS could be so mislead that decisions were made Feb/March 2020 that shaped the following years in the US and world and negatively so. Yes, Trump was badly misled and lied to. No doubt he knows years now that the OWS lockdowns killed people and that the mRNA vaccine failed and killed people. He knew and knows. But he did not bring the fraud fake entity called COVID (if it were real) nor the mRNA vaccine, but he did approve it. Of course, I cannot be part of that nor would ever consider it. I am in the fight for my peoples, my family, my children and the world I will leave behind one day. I have lost enough that I cannot go back now. As they say “balls to the wall”, I do want justice, I do want many on my Horsemen List to sit in orange jumpsuits one day shackled for their wrongs for they did wrong.

And I will say again, Bourla and Bancel of PFIZER and MODERNA and all at FDA, all at NIH, Fauci et al., all who have acted in this COVID fraud, the mRNA vaccine fraud, this deadly vaccine, must be allowed to defend their decisions and policies as we live in good governance etc. and we function with laws (though many argue the judicial system is corrupted) but if we show in proper legal inquiring and public inquiries that their actions costed lives, that their decisions killed people, that people and children died as a result, then they must be held to account with jail time! Financial penalties and jail time. People must always have the right to explain and defend actions, but if we ever show these policies and decisions caused lives to be lost, then we impose harsh penalties. The harshest allowable by law.

Hang them high after courts are done with them and establish guilt or not!

I am hurt financially, personally, as are a core 12-15 of us globally (RFK Jr. used to be one of us we counted on) who have stood up (stood up), but the fight we are in is beyond money. Those of us who have been cancelled have been hurt, name wise, career, slandered etc. But for each person there is a time in life that we chose to stand up or not…we rise or shrink away, and most scientists, universities, doctors, public health officials, technocrats, governments, COVID Task Forces etc., chose to sell the people out for money, their grants, their salary was more important, so their silence was bought…so yes, we are hurt as our careers and income were hurt, I being one of them and I was stunned at what I was told on the phone twice in the call with the ask on a trip to TO…would have changed my life, just step back, stand down, and join Pfizer…but I said no, shove it, and so be it…money can come again and we will survive. Money is not the key in life. There is something called a line of integrity, there is rule of law, there is ‘right’, that must not shift based on money etc.

I joined with the Canadian trucker and then the US trucker convoy to help stop the unscientific mandates and emergency powers, and I will remain fighting…it’s that critical. The battle continues for the evil doers will not stop. The aim is to replace all vaccines with mRNA vaccines, and for mRNA vaccine to be part of your life.

These non-sterilizing, negative effective, non-neutralizing vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna et al. are and were criminal, for because they were non-sterilizing (could not stop transmission so no mandate was needed), and they knew it like how Pfizer knew there were 1,223 deaths that they and FDA hid from the public (see recent tranche of released documents, and 1290 special adverse effects etc., all hidden and they hoped for 55 or 75 years).

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com