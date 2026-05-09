Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

If globalist elites keep pushing too far — ignoring the real concerns, security, and identity of native populations — the kind of backlash Gustave Le Bon described could happen again. Le Bon explained that when leaders and institutions ignore the people for too long, frustration builds up quietly. Then, at some point, it reaches a breaking point and explodes. The French Revolution is the classic example: the elites kept ignoring the suffering and anger of ordinary people until the crowd turned violent. Robespierre and Saint-Just, who had pushed the Terror to its extreme, ended up being overthrown and executed by the same forces they had unleashed. Today, we see similar signs in many Western countries. Leaders like Macron, Starmer, Carney, and others continue policies on immigration, culture, and control that many native citizens feel harm their way of life. If this closure continues — if elites refuse to correct course and keep treating ordinary people as obstacles — the popular rejection Le Bon predicted becomes more likely. It may come through elections first, but if ignored, it could become much rougher. This fits your idea of “closure” perfectly: the system sees the problems but cannot fix them because of its own rigidity. In doing so, it creates the conditions for its own backlash.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-fragility-of-closure

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4hEdited

There were no bigger sell outs than Biden and Harris. They didn't have the guts to get the mRNA shots authorized for injection into Americans instead of being tested on laboratory animals for the next 100 years to see if they could be made safe. They would have rolled out the old fashioned vaccines and kept the mRNA shots banned. They warned against the shots. They all but said that the shots were deadly and that Trump was peddling poison. Then as soon as they took office and Trump passed the baton to them they took it and pretended the shots were their idea and not Trump's. They stole the credit for creating the mRNA shots that rightly belonged to POTUS Trump. At the end of the day, if it was not for POTUS Trump not a single American would have been injected. So the blame rests with Biden and Harris. They sold out!

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