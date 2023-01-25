Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla says CDC discovered NOTHING in their investigation, no cardiac arrest safety signals Post-Vaccination; well, Bourla saying CDC is above board is like CIA investigating FBI
I want this Bourla dragged into a court room at some point, fully investigated & deposed, and let him defend his statements & actions, & if judge says not guilty, sing praises, if guilty, imprison him
This guy has a very unholy relationship with the truth, he is the closest thing I see to Walensky, two people who can lie stone cold in your face, without a twitch.
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v26l7j4-new-pfizer-ceo-responds-to-reports-of-sudden-cardiac-arrests-post-vaccinati.html
Who didn’t see this coming?
“Government agency investigates itself and finds no evidence of wrongdoing.”
Good analogy. Like the SS investigating the Gestapo. Mind you, with those monsters they actually would have liked to find problems with the other. But the evil in the two organizations (Gestapo/SS) as compared to who we're talking about is the same!