Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Mia's avatar
Mia
3h

Trump is fucking insane, will you please finally understand this and stop defending him already? Stop blaming everyone but him for what is happening. Hegseth is an incompetent drunk, but the buck stops with Trump. Trump is the commander in chief, God help us, and he’s the one giving the orders. He’s obviously demented and suffering from mental illness. He must be removed from office NOW before he does any more damage to the world.

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Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
3h

FUCK PIERS MORGAN- WE KICKED HIS FOCKING BRIT ASS OUT OF THE COLONIES A LONG TIME AGO-LET HIM ASK HIS LONDONERS IF THEY ARE HAPPY WITH THE MUSLIM HORDES THAT HAVE INVADED HIS COUNTRY

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