Piers Morgan calls Trump's recent post of destroying ALL of Iran, all Iranians, all of Iran destruction tonight, a spate of madness! What is your opinion? Piers: 'This is a brazen pre-admission of
genocide against Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness.'; is this cause for concern? what do you think? Should POTUS talk like this? Is this 'negotiating' just we don't get it?
What is your view on this video below?
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Trump is fucking insane, will you please finally understand this and stop defending him already? Stop blaming everyone but him for what is happening. Hegseth is an incompetent drunk, but the buck stops with Trump. Trump is the commander in chief, God help us, and he’s the one giving the orders. He’s obviously demented and suffering from mental illness. He must be removed from office NOW before he does any more damage to the world.
FUCK PIERS MORGAN- WE KICKED HIS FOCKING BRIT ASS OUT OF THE COLONIES A LONG TIME AGO-LET HIM ASK HIS LONDONERS IF THEY ARE HAPPY WITH THE MUSLIM HORDES THAT HAVE INVADED HIS COUNTRY