‘In Pfizer's baby and toddler study, there was a subgroup of 344 babies. Only 3 babies (less than 1%) made it to the end of the study. Pfizer's mRNA injections are not safe for babies. They're lethal.’

This is the same work Dr. Wolf has been doing and between them, they must be applauded for their efforts to orient us to the harms of the mRNA vaccine on the baby in utero, infant, even mother.

Follow Karen and help her, support her…support her scholarship:

What Happened to their Babies? - by Karen Kingston (substack.com)

THE KINGSTON REPORT

What Happened to their Babies?

‘In Pfizer's baby and toddler study, there was a subgroup of 344 babies. Only 3 babies (less than 1%) made it to the end of the study. Pfizer's mRNA injections are not safe for babies. They're lethal.