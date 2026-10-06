Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 6

once dealt with early, treated, it is curable, fixable but very deadly if not treated quickly...acute contact tracing...note this is a situation where the governments have been playing with plague to weaponize it...US, China, Russia et al. plague can be weaponized and they can manipulate it and put it on a weapon even. this is a crime against humanity but that does not stop these beasts.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 6

GOP Senator Calls Out Trump’s Crypto Profits on MS NOW: He’s Making $1B at the Same time That ‘People Are Growing Up in a Trailer Park’ https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/gop-senator-calls-out-trumps-crypto-profits-on-ms-now-hes-making-1b-at-the-same-time-that-people-are-growing-up-in-a-trailer-park/

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