We diagnose by testing blood, pus, sputum etc. Pneumonic plague (lung involvement) can have a near 100% mortality if not treated promptly; it can occur when yersinia pestis reaches into the lungs due to untreated bubonic or septicemic plague.

Once dealt with early, treated, it is curable, fixable but very deadly if not treated quickly...acute contact tracing...note this is a situation where the governments have been playing with plague to weaponize it...US, China, Russia et al. plague can be weaponized and they can manipulate it (give it properties or make it resistant to treatment et al.) and put it on a weapon even. this is a crime against humanity but that does not stop these beasts.

Pneumonic plague is rare but deadly and this is the issue we monitor and be alert to. Symptoms of pneumonic plague may include fever, headache, and rapidly developing pneumonia. Treatment always involves antibiotics. Pneumonic plague is very serious if not treated. There is debate on if really person to person or via common source exposure etc. But the key is it can be deadly but we do not have anything to be concerned about regarding this. We have no indication that this has breached US, Canadian borders etc. Yet this story is developing and we are monitoring. Again, we have appropriate infection control measures and treatments.

Bioweaponry: Some studies suggest that plague is a potential candidate as a future bioweapon. People have used bacteria-containing fleas and dead bodies as bioweapons during wars in the past.

Our governments including USA have experimented with plague as a weapon and does and have released infected fleas etc. into US populations prior. https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/pneumonic-plague#future-risks

US government is at the heart of Lyme disease and may have caused it weaponizing ticks etc. Operation Mongoose, dropping infected ticks on workers.

Can the government use this to impact the coming elections? Of course. Can the government use this for political mileage? Of course. Do I believe anything anyone in the government says, especially anyone in our FDA, CDC, NIH and certainly HHS says? absolutely not!

At this time we have no reason to panic or be concerned in US, Canada etc. We are monitoring and will keep you informed. Do not listen to anything the government health agencies tell you for you can be assured, there are vaccine makers, drug makers, OTC drug makers etc. salivating to scare you into masks and lockdowns and their drugs…do not fall for it. Stop, think, read, listen. Multiple sources. Moderation and common sense. You are your trusted resource. Turn off FOX and CNN et al. when it comes to these things. Use alternative media.

We have no need for lockdowns (never worked and will never work especially when the reservoir is an animal) or surgical masks (never worked and will never work)…no doubt proper hygiene is key, rodent proof surroundings. e.g. rodent-proof your homes, consider using insect repellents, and do not let free-roaming pets sleep on your beds. Common sense. Always take steps to keep granny safe especially if granny is elderly and compromised. At this time there is no issue, no need to panic or be concerned, nothing needed, just we monitor and be abreast. We know how to use infection control measures e.g. acute surveillance and contact tracing, isolation/quarantine as needed, antibiotic treatment as needed (exposed/symptoms).

Russian authorities have not confirmed that pneumonic plague caused the woman’s death. The employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East was hospitalized with severe pneumonia symptoms last Tuesday and died Thursday, according to The Moscow Times, which cited Russia’s public health watchdog as saying she had been diagnosed with “pneumonia of unknown etiology.”