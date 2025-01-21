Please consider going from FREE as a subscriber to PAID (29$ year); if you prefer to remain FREE, please do, stay & contribute to the comments/debate, your critical thinking is needed now!
Help unpack some very troubling vexing issues and propose solutions and education to each other, civilly...thank you for being here! It helps me and us! I will support/work with POTUS Trump to MAGA!
I will support Bobby Jr. and help; your help is as needed! We must together hold their feet to the fire and ensure they do the right things so that American benefits. I trust they will.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As a nurse who has worked under the very broken medical model for 43 years, I am very excited to have RFK, Jr at the helm of the medical system. I believe he has the integrity and the experience to change the course of how we heal the sick.
I used to think they weren't poisoning our food to make us sick..."𝐛𝐮𝐭" this changed everything.... https://t.co/C4r990taRg