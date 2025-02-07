Commander, TriTorch, Breggins, Nass, McCullough, Wolf/Leake, 2nd Smartest Guy in the World, Latypova, Fitts, bad cattitude, LIONESS of JUDAH Ministry, Kingston, Couey etc. Support whom you wish but please support. Many have faced the cancel culture and without getting into it, it has been painful in a post Trump world term 1.

If you do not wish to go PAID, I love you the same, so consider my zelle at sr7283@gmail.com

any contribution helps…

But again, I love all you guys and want you to remain…I have this massive surge in people following me on the app, such as I gained in the last 6 months 30,000 (yes, 30 thousands followers on substack app)…wow! people are sharing my stack…I did not know…thank you. and when I misbehave, tell me. if I think you are right, I will listen. I often do.

Just keep it clean, civil, no threats, no antisemitism please, no anti-muslim…no anti-any one…no ridiculing or attacking anyone…just share, debate, even contentious and have different views and don’t get personal if you don’t agree. it is life, so what…we are here to share and learn and hopefully make a positive impact to improve lives and well-being.

God is good, huge blessings to you all!

will I be silenced for a job or money?

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)