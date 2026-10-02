Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 3

the plot thickens for the DC and Palm Beach and Hamptons pedophiles who used the Justice department Pom Pom Pam Bambi to remain hidden...for now, but the names et al. WILL come out...protection only at present because republicans AND democrats in them videos and lists et al. Top pathologist to present evidence raising doubts over Epstein’s suicide

Dr Michael Freeman will ‘dispute the official cause’ of the late paedophile’s death at a University College London law-faculty event next month https://www.thetimes.com/us/news-today/article/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-brother-cause-death-6nqsgm2lm

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 3

China a better influence in Latin America than US: poll https://www.yahoo.com/news/world/articles/china-better-influence-latin-america-211951647.html

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