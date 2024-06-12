Please remain a FREE subscriber and comment as much as you want (keep it civil & respectful), please contribute to the discussions & share my stack; if you wish to UPGRADE to PAID at $29 a year, it
helps me, if you are unable to, please stay FREE & its been a worthwhile battle & we are winning with you, as critical thinkers.
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewsiton, New York
14092
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You need to title your posts better your title and subtitle should be in the body of the post with a catchy title. That's my take. I think your head is screwed on the right way about a lot of stuff. Also If you want to be on my podcast which I post on Substack feel free to reach out.
Dr. Paul, I apologize for having to pause my paid subscription. I had to pause several of my favorite Substacks because of pressing financial issues. Thank you for keeping it free to post comments.
I know that on Dr. Makis's, I cannot even read the full article now, or comment.
I hope to be able to resume paid subs in the future.